How Gen Z's Spending Habits Reflect Healing The Inner Child

There’s something incredibly comforting about holding a childhood relic in your hands—a plushie from an old TV show, a pack of Pokémon cards, or even a candy you haven’t had since you were a kid. For many in Gen Z, these small acts of nostalgia are more than just a trip down memory lane; they are a way to heal, to find joy, and to reconnect with a simpler time. In a world that often feels overwhelming, these seemingly trivial purchases offer a sense of grounding and self-care.

Take a stroll through Instagram, and you’ll likely encounter posts of young adults gushing over things that defined their childhood. Whether it’s a reissue of Polly Pocket toys, Pokémon merchandise, or even the simple joy of unwrapping a Kinder Joy—especially Harry Potter Funko Pop collection in India, these small purchases are part of a bigger trend. They reflect how Gen Z is reclaiming their inner child while navigating the complexities of adult life.

As therapist Sohini Rohra, Counselling Psychologist, Author and Mental Health Advocate explains, “Gen Z's nostalgic spending reflects their deep focus on self-care and mental health, using childhood joys as a way to heal and nurture their inner child. Growing up in a fast-paced, digital world, they’ve embraced emotional well-being and self-compassion, reclaiming comfort and simplicity through these small acts of connection. It’s a way of opening up new paths to healing and redefining self-care.”

For a generation that has grown up amidst rapid technological advancements, economic uncertainty, and global crises, reconnecting with the simplicity of childhood offers a safe haven. Nostalgic spending serves as a form of self-soothing, grounding individuals during challenging times.

Nostalgia As A Stress Reliever

There’s a deeper psychology behind these “kiddish” purchases. Nostalgia has been proven to reduce stress, increase feelings of comfort, and evoke a sense of belonging. According to [therapist quote continuation], “Buying nostalgic items, like a childhood cartoon merch, can be a powerful form of self-soothing and healing, offering comfort through reconnecting with simpler, joyful memories. Nostalgia acts as a stress reliever, grounding us during challenging times and reminding us of a time when life felt lighter and more carefree.”

Through these seemingly trivial purchases, Gen Z is addressing adult pressures in a profoundly intentional way. It’s not just about reliving childhood but about nurturing the inner child that might have been neglected or overshadowed by the demands of the modern world.

Redefining Self-Care

Unlike the stereotypical self-care of spa days and green smoothies, Gen Z’s self-care often involves wearing a hoodie emblazoned with a beloved cartoon character or eating cereal straight from a collectible bowl. These moments of joy, while small, carry significant weight in redefining what self-care looks like.

“These 'kiddish' purchases reflect a desire to nurture the inner child while navigating adult pressures,” the therapist elaborates. “The key is finding balance and enjoying these small acts of joy without losing focus on building a meaningful adult life. These moments of reconnection can be deeply therapeutic, reminding us that it’s okay to carry pieces of our childhood into our present.”

A Balanced Approach To Healing

While indulging in childhood nostalgia can be comforting, experts emphasize the importance of balance. Healing the inner child doesn’t mean living in the past. Instead, it’s about using these joyful memories as stepping stones toward creating a more fulfilling present and future.



Gen Z’s approach to spending serves as a powerful reminder that the things we buy often hold more meaning than we realize. They can be tools for healing, a way of connecting with ourselves, and a means to navigate the often-overwhelming journey of adulthood. Through these acts of self-care, Gen Z is showing us that it’s okay to find joy in the small, seemingly insignificant things—because sometimes, those are the moments that heal us the most.