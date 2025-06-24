How LGBTQ+ Sports Clubs Are Redefining Safe Spaces In India

Did you know that there’s a global recurring sports tournament called the Gay Games? Founded in San Francisco in 1982, it takes place every four years, and in a different city each time, making it the world’s largest LGBTQ+ sporting event. Upon encountering this information on my quest to know more about the culture of queer sports clubs in the country—a riveting conversation with someone who works at one—offered a semblance of institutional change, only to be followed by a ‘we still have a long way to go’ remark. Obviously.



Yes, queer sports clubs are a thing–and it’s booming now, more than ever. From inclusive run-clubs that foster a supportive atmosphere to football associations that work tirelessly to cultivate an allyship these sport enthusiasts may otherwise fail to experience, this grassroot acceptance is a much-needed update waiting to permeate into the Indian sports landscape. And thus, the time is ripe to amplify that very outreach, this Pride Month.

“I think a lot of queer people aren’t into sports, and some gay people don’t feel comfortable playing. So, we wanted to create a safe space where they could express their love for sports and play safely within their community,” says Priya, who works closely with the Pune Queer Sports Club, which was founded by Vallabh Jagtap. They organise sports activities almost every weekend and stay connected through a WhatsApp group where the nature of the sport and location is usually decided by a poll. “We mostly play badminton and cricket and hold games in areas like Viman Nagar and Shivaji Nagar,” she adds. On the monetary front–it’s fairly simple. You come, you pay. That’s how the split works.

Priya also identifies as a lesbian and considers sport a crucial pillar in her life. “I play regularly and I’ve been into sports since my childhood whilst being a professional powerlifter, so it was definitely easier for me to get involved. We’ve organised several tournaments—a cricket tournament, a badminton tournament, and a badminton event in collaboration with Pune Pride this year. In March, we also held a chess tournament,” she states with a calm sense of pride and consideration. This becomes especially important as studies have hinted that people identifying as queer are likely to experience worse health outcomes than cis-het counterparts. And that includes substantially higher rates of mental health conditions. Exclusion and side-lining in mainstream sports doesn’t help either.

There’s also a happening run-club by the name Bengaluru Frontrunners, Bangalore Queer Football (there's a football game every Sunday!) and Manipur-based Ya All Sports Club, which is in fact recognised by the United Nations. Working in tandem with the Sustainable Development Goals 2030–their focus on prioritising health, well-being, gender inequality and comprehensive sexuality education is lending a professional approach to these settings. Their support also extends to people with HIV and psycho-social disabilities. Talk about real impact. But one can’t help but wonder why people from the community themselves harbour apprehensions with regards to being a part of the same.

Priya too, doubles down on the puzzling nature of this sentiment by highlighting the reticence seen in the trans community. “We do have girls in the group, but it’s mostly gays. The fact that trans people are still very hesitant to get involved in sports is something we haven’t been able to fully understand. But we really really want to see more trans people to come forward and show interest in sports,” she stresses. News to no one, sports has always been an area where exclusion and discrimination have historically been mammoth issues. Bullying, whether it’s homophobic, biphobic, or transphobic, remains a significant barrier that often pushes queer people away from participating in sports at all. Enter these clubs–a space where individuals can engage in physical activity without fear of ridicule or harassment, which in turn has a positive impact on mental health and wellbeing.

