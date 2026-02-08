In Conversation With Tinariwen On Music, Memory And Belonging Beyond Borders

For over four decades, Tinariwen have carried the sound of the Sahara far beyond its borders, transforming traditional Tuareg music into a global language of resistance, memory, and belonging. Blending ancestral rhythms with blues and rock influences, the band has remained deeply rooted in nomadic traditions while building an international following. Ahead of their performance in India, Tinariwen reflects on legacy, live performance, and why the spirit of their music remains unchanged, no matter how far it travels.

ELLE: Your music has always been deeply rooted in the Sahara while resonating globally. How do you balance staying true to your origins while speaking to audiences across cultures and continents?

Tinariwen: We just keep doing our thing. Even if our music has evolved over the years, it is still thriving on the same roots. Our lifestyle hasn’t changed much, despite touring worldwide, we still live in the Sahara and try to present our traditions to the world in the best way possible.”

ELLE: Tinariwen’s sound blends traditional Tuareg music with elements of blues and rock. How has this musical dialogue evolved over the years?

Tinariwen: We grew up listening to traditional Tuareg music and discovered blues and rock through cassette tapes we bought in markets. As soon as we were able to find electric guitars and learn how to play them, we tried to adapt our traditional melodies to these instruments. The rhythm of the desert, the poetry of Tamasheq, and the call-and-response patterns were always there. Even today, when the sound is bigger, the spirit remains the same.

ELLE: Many of your songs carry stories of exile, resistance, and identity. How do these themes translate for listeners who may not share the same lived experiences?

Tinariwen: For us, exile is also an inner feeling. It can be about distance, missing something important, or feeling out of place, even when you are surrounded by people. When we sing, we are speaking about that quiet sense of searching for where you belong. What people hear is not a message they need to understand, but something they feel in their bodies.

ELLE: What role does live performance play in keeping Tuareg musical traditions alive, especially when performing far from home?

Tinariwen: Live performance is essential to how Tuareg music has always existed. Our first shows were weddings and community gatherings, and we still play at such events today. Traditionally, songs are learned by listening, watching, and sharing time together rather than through written notation.

ELLE: You’ve collaborated with artists from very different musical worlds. What draws you to cross-cultural collaborations?

Tinariwen: The desert has always been a crossroads, a place where people, stories, and rhythms pass through. That idea stays with us when we think about collaborations. We value moments where different musical worlds can exist side by side.

ELLE: India has a rich tradition of folk and protest music. Do you see parallels between Tuareg music and Indian musical storytelling?

Tinariwen: We see strong parallels in the way music carries stories, memory, and community. In many cultures, songs are a way of passing down experiences and emotions from one generation to the next.

ELLE: At this stage of your journey, what does ‘legacy’ mean to Tinariwen?

Tinariwen: If younger Tuareg musicians listen to our work and feel confident singing in their own language, sharing their own experiences, and trusting their own sound, then the journey has meaning. We see ourselves as part of something much older than us, and our role is to carry it forward carefully.

Words by Arpan Peter, Founder, Foreword

As the founder of Foreword, Arpan Peter has been instrumental in shaping conversations around jazz and global music in India, creating immersive cultural experiences that prioritise curiosity, dialogue, and context over genre labels.

ELLE: What first sparked your desire to bring jazz and alternative global sounds into the Indian live music landscape?

Arpan Petery: My interest came from early exposure to underground and independent music cultures. I started out promoting heavy metal at a time when the ecosystem for alternative music was still taking shape. Over time, I became drawn to jazz and adjacent forms that value improvisation and dialogue. The motivation was never about importing sounds, but about creating spaces where immersive musical experiences coexist with Indian creativity.

ELLE: Jazz is often seen as a niche in India. What challenges have you faced in building audiences for it?

Arpan Peter: The initial challenge was familiarity. Many audiences had not encountered jazz in a live setting before. But when jazz is experienced live, its sense of conversation, improvisation, and emotion resonates strongly.”

He adds that at India Jazz Project, the focus has been on creating elevated yet welcoming environments, where food, beverage, and music work together to create a relaxed, social experience.

ELLE: Tinariwen’s music sits at the intersection of tradition and experimentation. What made them the right fit for Foreword?

Arpan Peter: They represent exactly the kind of cultural dialogue we aim to support. Their music is rooted in tradition, yet open and constantly evolving. They approach music as a lived experience rather than a product, which aligns with our focus on creating meaningful cultural platforms.”

ELLE: Looking ahead, what’s your long-term vision for jazz and world music in India?

Arpan Peter: I want to move beyond presenting music as a standalone performance and build immersive cultural experiences around it. Over time, I see jazz and world music becoming part of a broader cultural conversation in India, accessible, experiential, and woven into the fabric of the country’s evolving cultural landscape.”

