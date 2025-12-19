Weddings Have Never Been Bigger — Or More Draining

If you’ve lost count of the number of wedding invites you’ve RSVP’d to this year, congratulations, you’re officially living through the great wedding fatigue. Between marathon celebrations, designer décor, and the constant chase for that flawless post, even lovebirds are running out of steam. You’ve probably perfected your congratulations smile. And while love is in the air, so is a quiet sigh of exhaustion.

When “I Do” Became a Production

Photograph: (Pexels)

Once upon a time, weddings were intimate affairs, a handful of loved ones, a hearty meal, and some old-school dancing. Fast forward to now, and the average Indian wedding feels closer to a cinematic spectacle. From pre-wedding shoots in Bali, choreographed sangeets, to multiple couture outfit changes in a single day, the unspoken pressure to “do it all” has never been higher.

Social media only amplifies it; endless reels of opulent setups and designer details make every couple feel like their own celebration must be bigger, grander, better. Because of this, brides, grooms, and even guests are reaching peak wedding fatigue.

Meet the Wedding Therapist

Photograph: (Pexels)

Yes, it’s a real thing; wedding therapists are trained professionals who help couples stay grounded amid the chaos. Think of them as emotional planners, part counsellor, part peacekeeper, ensuring you don’t lose your sanity (or your sense of joy). They won’t pick your lehenga or finalise your menu, but they will guide you through mindfulness techniques, mediate family tensions, and offer a safe space to vent when the overwhelm kicks in. For today’s couples balancing careers, expectations, and tradition, emotional support can be transformative. Because planning a wedding isn’t just about the event, it’s about managing people, emotions, and often, two very different worlds.

The Cost of the Comparison Game

Photograph: (Pexels)

Much of this exhaustion stems from the culture of comparison. With social media glamourising every pastel mandap and designer invitation, couples feel compelled to match the spectacle, even when it stretches their finances, patience, and peace of mind. And beyond the aesthetics lies the deeper emotional toll: family dynamics, financial strain, and the silent pressure to make everyone happy. It’s no wonder that what should be a celebration of love can sometimes feel like a test of endurance.

Reclaiming the Joy

Photograph: (Pexels)

The truth is, no trend, theme, or celebrity-style sangeet can replace the feeling of being truly present on your special day. So as you plan, choose calm over chaos. Take digital breaks. Set boundaries with well-meaning relatives. And if you can, talk to a wedding therapist, because peace of mind deserves a place on your checklist too.

At its heart, a wedding isn’t a production; it’s a promise. One that deserves to be celebrated with clarity, connection, and a generous dose of love.

