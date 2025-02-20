Irshad Kamil: If You Want To Recreate My Song, Give Me The Chance To Contribute To It

If Bollywood music takes precedence on your playlist, chances are, that you've listened to lyricist Irshad Kamil’s gems for say, a minimum of 100 times. And I'm lowballing here. Agar Tum Saath Ho, Maahi Ve, Bhage Re Mann — the sheer roster of his impeccable collaborations with AR Rahman and Mohit Chauhan propels him as one of the best lyrical talents our country has to offer. He has a voice and he wants to share it with the world. In an exclusive conversation with ELLE, he reveals the weirdest spot he's written lyrics in, his opinion on remixes and his goal of writing a bhajan or naat soon.

For Irshad, the road to a hit song is never straightforward. “Creativity begins with doubt and ends with doubt,” he says, dismissing the notion that one ever truly knows when a song will become a success. "You can't know for certain. You can only know if you like it." It’s this humility, this reluctance to believe in a song’s guaranteed success, that has shaped his approach to lyric writing—constantly questioning, constantly evolving.

Funnily enough, his creative journey often begins in the most unexpected places. When asked about the oddest spot he’s ever written lyrics, he chuckles, recalling the washroom as a surprisingly fertile ground for inspiration. "Creativity flows from unanticipated domiciles," he muses, clearly aware that sometimes the best ideas come when least expected.

When the conversation turns to the state of Bollywood music, Kamil is candid. He acknowledges the industry's formulaic tendencies but also highlights the countercurrent of originality and innovation being championed by a select few. "Hindi film music is caught between two worlds," he reflects. "On one side, there’s repetition; on the other, a handful of directors and composers are carving out space for something more genuine." To him, the lyrics in a film represent more than just the voice of the lyricist. They embody the essence of the director and the music composer, too. "It's a collaborative effort," he says.

'I never try to impress the listener with over-complicated vocabulary'

His creative process, too, is grounded in collaboration. Nearly all his songs are written based on melodies provided by the music director, and his first step is to immerse himself in the script. He spends time understanding the characters and the mood of the film before putting pen to paper. “I never try to impress the listener with over-complicated vocabulary,” he explains. “Simple words with deep thoughts is my mantra.” It’s a refreshing approach—one that seeks to connect emotionally rather than impress with intellectualism.

For those aspiring to follow in his footsteps, Kamil has one piece of advice: "Good and original lyric writing is a responsibility. It demands your sweat and blood." There’s a sense of weight in his words, a recognition that true creativity requires more than just talent—it requires dedication and perseverance.

On Remixes, He Has A Point To Make

The rise of remixes, however, brings with it a mixed bag of emotions. While Kamil is open to the idea of recreating his work, he makes it clear that he values the opportunity to be involved in any remixed version. “If you want to recreate my song, please give me the chance to contribute to it,” he says with a smile, indicating that respect for the original is a must.

When it comes to inspiration, Kamil speaks reverently of the greats—Sahir Ludhianvi, Shailendra, Majrooh Sultanpuri, and Anand Bakshi. These towering figures have shaped his understanding of lyricism, and he credits them for his own pursuit of poetic depth.

Despite an extensive and accomplished career, there’s one thing Kamil has yet to try: writing a bhajan or naat for a film. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” he admits with a sense of anticipation, suggesting that this creative milestone may be just around the corner.

As for the music that currently occupies his thoughts, Kamil confesses an ongoing obsession with songs like Blowin’ in the Wind, Zinda Rahey, and Beautiful Things. "Each one captures a sense of both melancholy and hope, themes that clearly resonate with my own lyrical sensibilities," he states. And when asked about international collaborations, Kamil doesn’t hesitate to name Rihanna and Ariana Grande as dream partners. “The possibilities would be exhilarating,” he reflects.

