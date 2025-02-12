ELLE Exclusive: K-Pop Icon Jackson Wang Set To Visit India This May, Teases A Surprise Collaboration With An Indian Artist

Whichever K-pop fandom you belong to, you have no choice but to adore Jackson Wang—aka Jacksonaa, or the Magic Man. The Chinese hitmaker, who mesmerized thousands of Indian fans at Lollapalooza 2023, wears a crown adorned with countless jewels. A true jack-of-all-trades, Wang isn’t just a member of the iconic South Korean boyband GOT7 but also a rapper, singer, songwriter, Olympic fencer, and fashion designer.

When we spoke to Wang, the star broke the news about his visit to India this May. And that’s not all. He’s teasing a special collaboration with an Indian artist, making this trip even more exciting for fans.

Wang has officially launched his latest single, 'High Alone,' giving fans the first glimpse into his upcoming album, MAGIC MAN 2, scheduled for release later in 2025. And let’s be honest—if the track is anything to go by, we’re in for a wild, emotionally charged ride.

An Introspective Dive: The Story Behind High Alone

High Alone takes us deep into Wang’s psyche, exploring themes of vulnerability, loneliness, and heartbreak. The song is a raw and deeply personal reflection on emotional wounds, the kind that linger long after the moment has passed. The star, never one to shy away from honesty, described the new album in his own words, "I’ve spent the last year understanding the Jackson I have always been avoiding. Let me tell you the truth I see. It’s all in this album. Let the story begin."

With High Alone, Wang rekindles his relationship with his enigmatic alter ego—the MAGIC MAN. First introduced in his 2022 Billboard-charting album, this persona will take centre stage once again in MAGIC MAN 2, revealing its darker, more toxic layers as the album progresses. This second installment is set to unfold in four chapters, each delving into a different stage of grief, promising an intricate and emotional storytelling experience.

A Cinematic Experience: The High Alone Music Video

His creativity knows no bounds, and that’s evident in the High Alone music video. A visual spectacle blending illusion with reality, the video showcases the MAGIC MAN performing an underwater handcuff escape—a daring and symbolic act that leaves viewers spellbound.

But beneath the grandiosity lies a deeper message, reflecting on the stark contrast between public perception and the hidden truths of the entertainment industry. It’s a powerful statement that invites viewers to question the realities behind the performances they idolise. The song serves as a reflection of Wang’s own experiences, shaped by betrayals and misunderstandings. The MAGIC MAN persona, vividly portrayed in the music video, represents the inner turmoil and raw emotions that stem from such hardships.

The video further paints a grim picture of the entertainment industry, likening it to a water tank where artists are mere instruments of spectacle—manipulated, discarded, and treated as entertainment, even as they struggle beneath the surface. Beyond the music world, this theme resonates across all industries, where betrayal and exploitation are far too common, making High Alone not just a personal tale but a universal reflection on the cost of success and survival.

Breaking Boundaries & Setting Records

Wang isn’t just a musician—he’s a global phenomenon. His previous album, MAGIC MAN, stormed the charts, debuting at #15 on the Billboard 200 and racking up an impressive 123 million streams. His 2023 MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR was a sold-out sensation, and he made history as the first Chinese solo artist to perform at Coachella. From headlining the League of Legends Worlds Championship Opening Ceremony to topping Billboard’s Hot Trending Song Chart, he continues to prove why he’s in a league of his own.

When he is not making tunes, he is busy doing fashion. The GOT7 member has a long love affair with luxury houses. Wang is a cultural powerhouse. As the newly named creative director for Nike and Jordan, and an ambassador for luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Cartier he effortlessly bridges the worlds of music, fashion, and artistry. With over 100 million followers across platforms, he remains China’s most-followed celebrity on Instagram, proving that his influence knows no bounds. And if this is just the beginning of MAGIC MAN 2, fans better brace themselves—because the Magic Man is far from done.