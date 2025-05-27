Kanika Tekriwal On Making Her Cannes Debut And Redefining Visibility

When one thinks of the Cannes Film Festival, images of auteurs, couture, and cinema royalty come to mind. But this year, amidst the sea of sequins and scripts, Kanika Tekriwal—aviation entrepreneur and CEO of JetSetGo—makes a striking entrance.

At just 22, she launched India’s leading private jet charter company. Today, more than a decade later, she’s taking to the world’s most-watched red carpet. And she’s doing it on her own terms—wrapped in Indian textiles, championing small-scale designers, and walking with purpose far beyond the flash of cameras.

ELLE: Cannes is a destination where creativity, culture and global influence collide. How does it feel to be stepping into that space?

Kanika Tekriwal: It felt extraordinary. To be surrounded by people who live and breathe creativity is energising, especially when it’s so different from the world I come from. I was excited to learn, to listen, and to see how we could bring elements of that creativity into business and leadership.

ELLE: What was your initial reaction when you were invited to attend?

KT: I was excited, of course, but also slightly unsure. Fashion and film aren’t my natural worlds. So I did wonder what my place was here. But very quickly, I realised this was an opportunity to bridge industries and perspectives, and that felt important.

ELLE: Cannes has long stood as a symbol of cinematic prestige. What does it represent to you?

KT: It’s introduced me to global cinema in ways I wouldn’t have otherwise experienced. Films in languages I wouldn’t typically seek out—Portuguese, French, Iranian. Cannes curates a lens into stories and cultures that stretch far beyond one’s comfort zone, and I deeply value that.

ELLE: Tell us about your red carpet look—what did you want it to express?



KT: I wore Anamika Khanna, and my jewellery was from a mix of Indian designers—some emerging, some established. It was important for me to carry a part of India with me to the red carpet, not just in symbolism, but in the very fabric of what I wore. Colour, craft, and heritage were central to the look.

ELLE: You’ve built an empire in aviation. How do you view your presence at Cannes in the context of your larger platform?



KT: It’s about representation. If a young girl from a smaller town sees someone like me on this stage and begins to believe that her dreams are valid—that’s the impact I hope to create. I’m here not as a businesswoman on holiday, but as someone walking for every woman who’s ever dared to think differently.

ELLE: In an age where visibility often blurs with performance, how do you maintain clarity of intention?



KT: I believe intention speaks louder than image. If you operate from a place of honesty and inclusivity, you don’t need to orchestrate perception. I’ve never felt the need to perform—I prefer to lead with transparency, and trust that the rest will follow.

ELLE: Cannes is a blend of fashion, film, and cultural conversation. What are you most excited to experience while you’re here?

KT: Fashion, absolutely. I love observing it—even if I’m not the one wearing the most daring looks. There’s so much to learn just from watching people express themselves through style. And beyond the red carpet, I’m looking forward to enjoying the Riviera at its most relaxed—pausing, reflecting, and soaking it all in.



ELLE: Beyond the glamour, what do you hope your presence at Cannes symbolises?

KT: Empowerment. Visibility. Possibility. If I’m seen and heard today, it opens the door for many more voices tomorrow. There is extraordinary female talent in India—often in places people overlook. I want the world to see what we’re capable of. And I want those women to know they’re not alone.

From boardrooms to red carpets, Kanika Tekriwal is navigating spaces rarely occupied by women from her world—and she’s doing so with clarity, conviction, and cultural pride. At Cannes, her story is a reminder that influence is no longer confined to the industries that defined it. It’s evolving—and so are the women leading it.