Cannes Just Got The Most Drippy, Playful Red Carpet Bag Into The Spotlight

If there had to be one IT accessory toted around by everyone from Hollywood stars and First Ladies to politicos (Jackie Kennedy to Michelle Obama have carried one), Judith Leiber bags would take not just the cake, but the icing, soda and cherry on the top. These are also some of the coolest designs made famous by the embellished minaudières' brand, making the case for why fashion can go the playful route in any outing. The bag's presence yesterday—at the Cannes red carpet—in the way of a crystal parrot rewhipped up the buzz for it on social media. And it is just one style in the list of American luxury fashion designer's opulent accessories.

What's the fizz about it?

The Judith Leiber Beverage Can Cola Photograph: (Instagram)



Celebrity Favourite

Blake Lively, JLo and Zendaya rock their bags Photograph: (Getty Images, Instagram)



Zendaya once made a Met Gala appearance in a Judith Leiber Cinderella Pumpkin Clutch, knocking fairy tale-isque vibes, while Jennifer Lopez carried the Billions clutch, resembling a large stack of $100 bills at the Hustlers premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Owing to that unforgettable statement-making lure, over time we've seen a bunch of other celebrities with a Leiber.

Back home, art and design collector and philanthropist Shalini Passi has been spotted in her fabulous collection of Leibers. Dubai Bling actress Farhana Bhodi chose to wear a few different bags throughout the Cannes film festival, including the Microphone Karaoke covered in silver crystals, which she posted on her Instagram with the caption “Obsessed”. She also once wore the brand's Eiffel Tower Bonjour bag. Thats not all. Blake Lively, who exemplifies cool dressing, often pops a movie reference to her JL clutches. She was recently spotted in New York City carrying a pepperoni pizza Judith Leiber multicoloured crystals, referencing her new film Another Simple Favor, that is set in Italy. The star has also worn a martini-shaped Judith Leiber clutch at an after-party in New York this April, a nod to her character Emily Nelson's love for martinis in the original.

And Kim Kardashian deserves special mention, too, for her collection of blingy Judith Leibers from the Wildcat Chiquita Clutch and French Fries Clutch to Cellphone Crystal Clutch and her a few said to be birthday gifts in the way of the Leiber Hot Dog Clutch and Judith Leiber Lemon Clutch.

Drama With A Dash Of Cute

Cuteness in the palm Photograph: (Instagram)

If you are wondering what makes the bag such an OTT accessory, the answer lies in its essense of cool-meets-luxury. Drenched in crystals and serving up the fantasy for everyone from animal and travel lovers to food aficionados, it’s about wearing your whim on a string. And the details, yes. Bling takes a wild outing here as each bag is encrusted with thousands of Swarovski crystals framed into a sculptural evening purse of choice. From mini burgers and doughnuts to lipsticks, elephants, pianos—you name it, Leiber’s got it, making the bag a much-coveted collectible.

Food Lovers, Bite Into This

Food couture, anyone? Photograph: (Instagram)

Want your couture with a dash of food? These bags whet that appetite! French fries and truffle fries to doughnuts, pineapples, chillies, ice cream, cola cans, lemon wedges, strawberries and oranges, food artistry meets sophistication here. The Heirloom Tomato, is another iconic piece while the Macaron made its way to the recent hit TV series The White Lotus. Makes for a taste for fashion, quite literally!





