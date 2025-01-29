Lady Gaga Says Her New Album 'Mayhem' Is Sonically Hard-Hitting and Poetic

Pop queen, songwriter, fashion icon, actress (she was last seen in the 2024 film Joker: Folie à Deux) Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta (popularly known as Lady Gaga) wears many hats successfully.

Gaga is certainly no stranger to taking risks, but what’s the biggest one she’s ever taken? The multi-Grammy-winning artist got candid with ELLE, opening up about exploring jazz, date nights with her fiancé, and the moment she first felt like she made it—which had more to do with thrift shopping than actual record sales.

What's 'Mayhem' About?

Watch as Gaga reveals her favourite lyrics and explains why she loves watching her Little Monsters decode her easter eggs. Plus, she breaks down what makes her upcoming album, Mayhem, available to stream starting March 7, so sonically unique.

Read the original article in ELLE USA.