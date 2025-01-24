Runway Revelations: The Standout Shows from Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week 2025 has just wrapped up, and honestly, it was some interesting take on menswear! The Italian fashion capital pulsated with creativity, innovation, and a touch of nostalgia. This season, despite a somewhat subdued schedule due to some big names opting out, the showcases delivered unforgettable moments that left us buzzing. Here’s a personal take on the standout highlights from the week.

Dolce & Gabbana: A Paparazzi Extravaganza

Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce brought their signature glamour to life with a show that felt like stepping onto a movie set. The runway transformed into a burgundy-hued red carpet, complete with paparazzi capturing every moment. Inspired by Federico Fellini's La Dolce Vita, the collection celebrated the duality of public and private personas in cinema. Models strutted in tuxedos nipped at the waist, adorned with sparkling brooches and faux-fur jackets that evoked early 2000s nostalgia. The playful inclusion of leopard prints (the men killed in this print!) and sequins added a contemporary twist to classic silhouettes. It was a joyful reminder of how fashion can transport us into cinematic worlds while celebrating our own identities. They brought in all the drama, just like I had expected too!

Prada: A Philosophical Journey

Prada's recent show at Milan Fashion Week for the Fall/Winter 2025 menswear collection, co-directed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, presented a striking exploration of human instinct and cinematic themes. The collection featured raw shearling, cowboy boots, and floral accents, embodying a blend of savagery and warmth, which the designers described as "instinctive" yet "beautifully domestic" The runway was set against a backdrop of Art Nouveau carpets and raised metal scaffolding, enhancing the artistic narrative of the presentation. With an emphasis on individuality, men were encouraged to accessorise with jewellery and embrace a mix of fitted and oversized silhouettes, reflecting a contemporary take on masculinity. Think perfectly layered sensible garments with not-so-sensible layering but overall the look turns out to be perfect! A feat only Prada can achieve! The collection aimed to convey hope and resilience in challenging times, showcasing fashion as a form of resistance through its optimistic undercurrents.

Emporio Armani: Seduction Redefined

Emporio Armani's Fall/Winter 2025 show at Milan Fashion Week was an absolute fashion fiesta that left everyone buzzing! Set in the glamorous Teatro Armani, the runway transformed into a playground of bold style and seductive vibes. Picture this: oversized puffed jackets that looked like they could take on a winter storm, paired with luxe velvet and brocade fabrics that practically whispered elegance. While initially you might’ve thought that it is a winterwear utilitarian collection and then Armani surprises us with sharp tailored velvet suits — and the transition between these looks? Absolutely flawless. The colour palette was a delightful mix of earthy tones with pops of vibrant purples and yellows, making it feel like a stylish autumn day. Models strutted down the catwalk like they owned the place, flaunting tailored suits and voluminous coats that screamed sophistication while still being oh-so-comfy. And let’s not forget the accessories—structured leather bags and military-style hats added a fun twist! With intricate embroidery sparkling under the lights, this collection was not just about clothing; it was a celebration of modern masculinity that was fun and also could be done by this legendary designer!

Milan Fashion Week 2025 was a celebration of individuality, creativity, and evolution in menswear fashion. Each designer brought their unique vision to life. Now heading to the Paris Fashion Week and what fashion shows and drama it gives us.

