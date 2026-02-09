ELLE Mic Drop: Mansa Jimmy Is Not Big On Labels?

Singer-songwriter Mansa Jimmy has never believed in fitting neatly into a box. With a sound that moves fluidly between Sufi, folk, rock, disco and beyond, their music is rooted in emotional honesty and fearless experimentation. We caught up with the artist to talk about identity, inspiration, style, and what’s next.

Advertisment

ELLE: How would you describe your signature musical identity in your own words?

Mansa Jimmy (MJ): I think my musical identity really revolves around raw honesty, raw emotion, and universal themes. That’s why I feel so drawn to Sufi and folk music. Having said that, I don’t mind switching or gliding across genres at all. If the melody is remarkable and the lyrics are truthful, I’m interested. It could be rock, disco, anything.

What once felt like a demerit, not being able to define or confine myself to one box, has suddenly become a strength.

Advertisment

ELLE: Who was your musical inspiration growing up?

MJ: I’ve taken inspiration from almost everywhere possible. Growing up, I listened to a lot of rock music, especially alternative rock. Later, when I started learning Hindustani classical, my listening changed. I began exploring classical music and Sufi music more deeply. My inspirations have always been all over the place. I listen to everything and take inspiration.

ELLE: Which is your favourite Bollywood film from the '90s?

MJ: Without overthinking it, I’d say Mann, Taal, and Sirf Tum. I often find myself revisiting their songs.

ELLE: What type of film music are you most excited to work with?

MJ: Anything that allows for emotional honesty. I’m always drawn to melodies that feel sincere and lyrics that speak the truth. Genre has never really been the deciding factor for me.

ELLE: We absolutely love your style. What’s one thing in your wardrobe you cannot function without?

MJ: I like to think I have a solid collection of shoes, loafers and boots especially. I also have a great collection of hats. My mother actually knits these beautiful caps for me, and those are definitely essentials. I can’t function without them.

ELLE: Who is your style inspiration?

MJ: There’s a man in our town, and I’m sure you’ll find someone like him in any neighbourhood or city. He dresses very loudly, has a funky hairstyle, and isn’t ashamed at all to go about his day in these bold clothes.

He’s been a real inspiration for me. He reminds me that style should be an extension of who we are. We shouldn’t take it too seriously. We should dress like a character whenever we can.

ELLE: What do you enjoy more, the studio or the stage?

MJ: I’ve recently started enjoying both. Earlier, I was quite scared of the studio, but now I genuinely enjoy being there. That said, I think I’ll always prefer the stage.

There’s something about communicating energy in real time, seeing its effect immediately, the back and forth, the raw passion. I love watching people’s faces, their expressions changing. The stage has a buzz I really crave.

ELLE: Who’s on your dream collaboration list right now?

MJ: I’m always open to collaborating with artists who value honesty in their music. For me, the intention behind the art matters more than anything else.

ELLE: 2026 is the new 2016. What were your top songs from that year?

MJ: To be honest, I don’t remember much of 2016, but that was the year You Want It Darker by Leonard Cohen came out. I heard it a few years later, but it’s stayed with me ever since.

ELLE: What’s next for Mansa Jimmy?

MJ: I have my first-ever solo stadium show coming up, which is incredibly exciting. I’m really looking forward to curating an act that’s unlike anything I’ve done before, building an experience that truly justifies the scale of the space. Selling all those tickets will be a task, but I’m excited about it.

There are also a couple of releases on the way, including a song called Barf, which is the most special song I’ve made so far. Beyond that, I’m focusing on staying healthy, taking care of the people around me, and taking care of myself.

Also Read:

Shillong Rapper Reble Pours Raw Emotion Into Her Music

In Conversation With KR$NA: ‘Yours Truly’ And The Road To Finding His Sound