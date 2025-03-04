Meet BombayMami, The Indo-Swiss Singer Going Viral With Her Track ‘Fire In Delhi’

A name that’s quickly becoming synonymous with bold creativity and a fearless embrace of dual identity, singer BombayMami’s half-Indian, half-Swiss heritage is now getting the attention it deserves. Her newest single Fire in Delhi, which features the lehenga-clad artist skiing down the Swiss Alps, is more than just a song—it’s a humble attempt at breaking barriers between cultures and genres, giving insight into her multifaceted medium of expression.

We sat down with her to talk about her musical evolution, her Indian roots, and how she’s redefining both fashion and music, one bold step at a time.

ELLE: Tell us about your stage name ‘BombayMami,’ and how it came about?

BombayMami (BM): It’s quite a simple story, really. Back in 2015, my friend and I were just playing around with some styling at the back of our house. We used my parents' clothes—mainly Indian pieces—and styled them in a fun, Jennifer Lopez-inspired way. For some reason people always assumed I was Latino, but my connection to Bombay (even though I’m actually from Benaras) was strong. I spent a lot of time there and felt a real bond with the city. That’s how the name ‘BombayMami’ was born. Also, before that, I was known as Ta'Shan, which is derived from ‘Shanta,’ the name that was given to me originally. But now, BombayMami feels right. It’s the persona I’ve grown into, and it perfectly captures the essence of who I am today.

ELLE: Your track Fire in Delhi has caught everyone’s attention. What’s the story behind it, and how was the experience shooting the video in freezing temperatures, wearing a red lehenga?

BM: Fire in Delhi came from a deeply personal place. I had just gotten out of a toxic relationship, signalling that it was a time where I had to take control of my life. I needed to listen to my intuition, trust myself, and let go of the noise around me. That’s where the fire came from—a sense of standing my ground and taking the lead on my own terms. As for the video, the idea came from my Swiss-Indian upbringing. I grew up on the slopes, snowboarding with my family, and it just felt natural to blend my heritage. I wanted to merge traditional Indian clothing with an unconventional backdrop, which is why I wore the red lehenga. The outfit itself was actually from my cousin's wedding, but it worked perfectly for the video.

ELLE: Can you share more about how your Indian background has influenced your outlook on life as a whole?

BM: India has always been a part of me. I lived in Delhi until first grade and spent a lot of time travelling between India and Switzerland. My parents were tour guides, and they met in Rajasthan while guiding a tour—how cool is that? India, and especially Varanasi, is a very important place for my family. Growing up, I was fortunate to have a very open-minded family, and my upbringing was always surrounded by love, music, and connection. As I got older, I became more curious about my Indian roots. When I moved to London to study, I was introduced to South Asians from different parts of the world, and that experience gave me a deeper understanding of what it means to be part of that community. In fact, you’ll always find me sporting the bindi–I strongly believe that it protects my third eye.

There are definitely hints of Bollywood in the album. In fact, if you listen closely, Fire in Delhi even has a subtle reference to classic Bollywood hit Choli Ke Peeche.

ELLE: Do you have any training in Indian classical music?

BM: Indian classical music has always been a huge part of my life. I started learning at the age of three and I’ve also started learning the tabla, which has opened up a whole new world for me. My dad’s a big fan of Indian classical music, and growing up, we went to numerous concerts in India. The music of artists like Zakir Hussain deeply resonates with me. Now, with my own music, I try to incorporate these influences, blending them with R&B and pop elements. I’d love to collaborate with Sid Sriram, I really enjoy his music.

ELLE: How do your fashion choices tie into your music and artistic persona?

BM: Fashion is an extension of my creativity. My stylist Jonni Boi, and I always say, ‘more is more.’ We love to mix shiny, extravagant pieces with traditional and modern elements. And since my parents dabbled in the textile business, fashion was always in the air. For me, fashion is about defying expectations and embracing both heritage and contemporary influences.

ELLE: What can fans expect from your upcoming album and the directing it’s taking?

BM: My upcoming album is called Peaceful Attitude that blends R&B, pop, and Indian classical music. It features collaborations with talented musicians—sitar players, tabla players, and Carnatic vocalists. There are definitely hints of Bollywood in the album. In fact, if you listen closely, Fire in Delhi even has a subtle reference to classic Bollywood hit Choli Ke Peeche. I’m also blending English, French, and Hindi throughout the album, showcasing my multilingual background. My next single is going to be a fun take on the relationship between Bollywood and Nollywood, featuring Nigerian artist Mannywell–you could call it a playful fusion of these cultural connections, and I can’t wait for people to hear it.

