Meet The Indian Artists Making Their Mark In Hollywood With 'The Smurfs 2' Soundtrack

It’s not every day that a Hollywood animated film blends blue magic with brown girl power but Smurfs 2 just did that, and how. The highly anticipated sequel to the iconic franchise is back, louder, brighter, and more musical than ever before with Rihanna voicing Smurfette, a thumping soundtrack packed with global flavour, and two Indian artists front and centre on the score. Yes, Bollywood-to-Hollywood is officially in its Smurf era.

At the world premiere held at Paramount Studios in LA, amidst a sea of blue carpet glamour, Natania Lalwani and Subhi walked the carpet like total queens and not just as guests. These powerhouse singer-songwriters each have their voices on eight to nine songs of the soundtrack. And if that wasn't iconic enough, their banger Higher Love, which features a surprise Punjabi section, plays during the film. The Smurfs have never sounded cooler.

From Mumbai to Smurfville – Natania's Moment

“It was such a surreal experience being on the blue carpet and getting to hang out with Rihanna! Watching the movie on the big screen and hearing my voice and songs in it made me so emotional and excited,” said Natania, who’s known for her vibrant pop writing and global collaborations.

With her culture stitched into the sonic fabric of the film, this was more than a red (er, blue) carpet moment—it was a full-circle career high. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUBHI (@subhimusic)

Punjabi and Proud – Subhi Breaks Barriers

It was truly a bluetiful evening walking the blue carpet during the Smurfs premiere at Paramount Studios in LA. I got to interact with some incredibly amazing people including the one and only Smurfette, Rihanna. As a South Asian hearing my Punjabi section in Higher Love play on the big screen was a very proud and special moment for me. It felt like life coming a full circle from writing and singing in Punjabi to making History by being the first South Asian artist to sing an original Punjabi section in a Hollywood Animated movie. And what better way to celebrate & share this success than with my closest friends who I call family Natania & The Indian Connect. Big thank you to TyTy, Desi Trill and Paramount for making this happen!

Smurfs 2 is proof that music knows no borders snd that when you bring in desi voices, the world listens. So next time you're humming along to a Smurfs track, don’t be surprised if you catch a Punjabi hook. Now if you'll excuse us, we're going to play Higher Love on repeat and pretend we're on that blue carpet too.





