Meet The New Generation Of Indian Pop Artists Who Took Over 2025

2025 has been the year of the breakout artist. Globally, we’ve watched Addison Rae enter her full-fledged pop girl era, SOMBR turn lo-fi melancholia into a worldwide mood, Olivia Dean cement her place as the UK’s most exciting modern soul voice, KATSEYE redefine the future of girl groups, and The Marías deliver one of the most transportive records of the year. Pop has never felt more borderless or more diverse.

But while the world was busy discovering the next wave of global stars, India quietly built its own parallel revolution. A fresh generation of I-Pop artists, young, bold, internet-native and sonically adventurous, are redefining how India listens to music. The rise of the Indian pop scene is no longer tied to Bollywood soundtracks; instead, artists are finding their voices through indie labels, collaborations, global production styles, and the power of streaming.

As Dhruvank Vaidya, Head of Music and Podcast at Spotify India, explains: “Over the last few years, we have seen the consumption of I-Pop music increase significantly on Spotify. Spotify is fully invested in growing I-Pop in India through the I-Pop playlist ecosystem,bespoke content that we create with artists and now the first ever I-Pop Icons Live event. Of the artists that performed at the event, Aditya Rikhari with Sahiba currently has the top spot on the Spotify Weekly Top Songs India chart. We expect to see this growth to continue, as artists create more I-Pop music and keep growing their fan base. Spotify will continue to play a very key role in bringing these artists closer to their biggest fans.”

Across playlists, festival line-ups and viral moments, these artists shaped the sound of 2025. Here are the names defining the new era of I-Pop.

THE ARTISTS WHO OWNED 2025

1. W.i.S.H

India’s first major Gen-Z girl group, W.I.S.H (Ri, Sim, Zo and Suchi) has brought global girl-group energy to homegrown pop. Managed by Bay Music House, they debuted in March 2024 with Lazeez, part of their eight-track album Sweetburn. In 2025, they doubled down with tracks like Galti, Therapy, Bolo Bolo (and its unplugged version), and Drameboss. Their fiery re-imagining of Desi Girl went viral, pairing catchy hooks with choreography that dominated reels. With energetic visuals and a tight sonic identity, W.I.S.H are firmly leading India’s girl-group era.

2. Reble

Born Daiaphi Lamare in Meghalaya, Reble is one of the fiercest voices to emerge from the Northeast. Her music blends classic hip-hop, alt-rap and punk-inspired chaos, raw and entirely unapologetic. Her 2025 release New Riot showcases her signature rage-meets-artistry style, accompanied by a bold music video. She also appears on the soundtrack of the upcoming Ranveer Singh film Dhurandhar, contributing rap verses alongside Tsumyoki and composer Shashwat Sachdev.

3. Tsumyoki

Goa’s multi-hyphenate star, Tsumyoki (Nathan Joseph Mendes), continues to remain one of the most inventive voices in the country. A rapper, singer-songwriter and producer, his sound shifts effortlessly between pop, trap, R&B and experimental electronica. His latest hit Don’t Even Text, featuring GINI, blended music into a sleek melody. Tsumyoki also brought heat to the Dhurandhar soundtrack with his sharp verses.

4. GINI

Dehradun-born GINI has become a rising indie-pop star with a quite emotional and deeply vulnerable style. Her 2025 tracks, Aashiyan and Naadaani (a melancholic meditation on loss) — showed her artistic depth. She also delivered a standout performance at YouTube Fanfest India and toured the UK in mid-2025. Her collaboration with Tsumyoki on Don’t Even Text remains one of the year's most-played Gen-Z anthems. Set for a Lollapalooza debut in 2026, GINI is moving fast towards global territory.

5. Aditya Rikhari

His 2023 single Sahiba made history in 2025, becoming the longest-running non-film No.1 song on the Spotify India charts, holding the top spot for 11+ weeks. His newer releases,Suroorand Channa (featuring Ravator), continued to build his identity as the soft-pop romantic of this generation. With understated production and heartfelt songwriting, he represents the emotional core of the I-Pop wave.

6. Kushagra

Known for his evocative pop writing and strong melodic instinct, Kushagra Thakur has quietly become a streaming favourite. His breakout Finding Her topped the Spotify India charts, cementing his place in the mainstream. In 2025, tracks like MOON and Finding Her showcased his versatility across ballads, pop-rock and indie. He remains one of the most promising young male vocalists in the scene.

7. Hansika Pareek

Raw, haunting and poetic, Hansika Pareek has emerged as one of the most distinctive voices in the indie-pop space. Her deeply emotional vocal style and minimalist production often go viral for their relatability and late-night intimacy. In 2025, she lent her voice to tracks like Tum Ho Toh (From Saiyaara) and the reflective Yaad Tumari Aayi (From Bhoomi 2025), adding her signature softness to mainstream and indie collaborations alike.

8. OutStation

India’s new five-member boy band, OutStation (Bhuvan Shetty, Hemang Singh, Mashaal Shaikh, Kurien Sebastian and Shayan Pattem) has just arrived on the scene with their debut single Tum Se, a dreamy, cinematic ode to first love. The track’s prom-night-themed music video pushed them instantly into the spotlight, and their soft vocals and romantic pop aesthetic have already built early fandom energy. They’re one of the most exciting debuts in recent Indian pop.

9. The Siege

A Mumbai-born rapper from Mira Road, The Siege blends sharp social commentary with atmospheric, often introspective production. After releasing his debut album Bubblecars in 2019, he expanded his sound with the 2021 EP Really Brown Really Rare. His 2022 album Slightly Better Days marked a creative turning point, and with 2025 releases like 5 BAJE and Bout That Time, he’s cemented his place as one of the most compelling storytellers in contemporary Indian hip-hop.

10. Maan Panu

Maan Panu is one of the freshest voices shaping India’s new pop landscape in 2025, weaving indie-rock textures with intimate, emotionally grounded songwriting. Hailing from Uttarakhand, he stepped into the spotlight with his breakout performance on I-Popstar, where I’m Done introduced his raw, confessional style to a wider audience. This year, he’s expanded his sonic world through a string of carefully crafted releases — from the dreamy tune of AGAR with Nimit Music Project and the warmth of Tu Hain Jahan.

