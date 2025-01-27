Mumbai, Head To The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival For Some Fun!

Have you always longed for something that takes away from the grind of your day, removing you from the everyday stress and giving you some entertainment without breaking the bank? That’s what lies in store at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in Mumbai. From now until Feb 2, get set for a smorgasbord of interactive events from shopping and plays to poetry reading, DIY workshops and heritage trails. Art lovers, fashion purveyors, streetside foodies and others, this cultural melting pot may be just what you need!



Stopping by one of the numerous art installations at KGAF Photograph: (KGAF)

Infusing Energy And Fun Into Mumbai's Arts Scene



Theme This Year: Silver

You cannot miss the venue, for the bustling crowds and stalls – thronged by happy shoppers looking at pottery, handloom textiles, bangles, home décor, kitschy paintings and more – will draw you in immediately. For first-timers, walk about, soak in the vibes while surveying everything first and then make your stops at each stall.

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

With KGAF turning 25, celebrating the milestone is the highlight this time around. There is an extraordinary lineup of events to mark its silver jubilee such as Silver Sitaare Fusion, a grand spectacle showcasing 25 dance styles and bringing together 55 renowned artists and institutions who have been part of KGAF. Also look for the series of 25 horse art installations along the road, commemorating the festival’s silver jubilee. Also adding to the vibe is the launch of Coffee Table Book, a rich tapestry of its journey, with contributions from eminent names like Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Brinda Miller and Ranjit Hoskote.





Photograph: (KGAF)

A dance performance at KGAF Photograph: (KGAF)

Says Brinda Miller, fine artist and the director of the Kala Ghoda Arts festival on the milestone: “For 25 years, Kala Ghoda Arts Festival has brought out the best of Mumbai’s creative spirit, giving all kinds of artists and art forms the platform and freedom to express, engage, and inspire. We’re delighted to present the Silver Jubilee edition - standing testimony to the incredible past and present of the festival, and an even greater future - for our shared heritage, diverse arts and celebrated culture.”



Painting, Poetry, Theatre And More

Earmark your calendar with fun stuff – a whopping 400 programs that include performances, thought-provoking discussions and immersive experiences – spread across 25 venues.





Pick up a craft or two at a workshop Photograph: (KGAF)

Grab your friends and indulge in one of the many art and craft workshops. If you love theatre, there is a treat in store with productions by stalwarts like Makarand Deshpande, Juhi Babbar, and Aakarsh Khurana. Literature also takes center stage with insightful sessions led by Devdutt Pattanaik, Gurcharan Das, and Jerry Pinto. From explorations of mythology to modern queer narratives and poetic journeys through the by-lanes of Kala Ghoda, this segment promises intellectual engagement and inspiration.



The Tetseo Sisters from Nagaland performing traditional folk songs Photograph: (KGAF)

Dance aficionados can expect a plethora of performances from ordinary performers, including Aditi Mangaldas, Padmashri Narthaki Nataraj, and Prachee Shah Pandya, will mesmerise audiences with their artistry



At the iconic Asiatic Library Steps—one of the most well-known locations – be regaled by open-sky music performances – from a tribute to the late Ustad Zakir Hussain to live concerts by Sachin-Jigar and Shalmali Kholgade.

Architecture and design conversations bring a future-focused perspective led by Abha Narain Lambah and Sarah Sham.

Post a packed work day, we suggest you check in for some stand-up comedy with Shreeja Chaturvedi and Kumar Varun's ‘Kvizzing with the Comedians’.



Foodie Fun

Little handicrafts at KGAF Photograph: (KGAF)

Having kicked off on the weekend, the festival has seen droves of people drop by to find their favourite nook or just enjoy themselves as they browse around. To round off the experience, don't forget to stop by the stalls run by restaurants like Chetana and tuck into chilled pani puri and other traditional fare.



This week, make a trip to KGAF, take a selfie or two and pick up a few arty buys. We definitely will!

