When The Canvas Went Vibrant At Singapore Art Week

On a pleasant January evening, we find ourselves strolling through Singapore’s stately Civic District, en route to the National Gallery Singapore. The city buzzes with the vibrant energy of Singapore Art Week, now in its 13th edition—and tonight’s agenda includes a preview of the annual public art initiative, Light to Night Singapore. This event in collaboration with some of the city’s most iconic institutions, transforms the Civic District into an art playground—with massive light projections on the facades of the grand colonial buildings and public installations in the area. It’s dusk as we stand mesmerised in front of

the Arts House Building watching it transform into a canvas of vibrant, dancing colours, making the façade come to life.





Monet at Singapore Art Week Photograph: (Singapore Art Week)

Traipsing Into Art

Not far from the Civic District, the Monet Inside exhibition captivates visitors with its immersive tribute to the legendary French Impressionist painter. Set to a melancholic score and poignant narration, the 360-degree projections invite you to step into the paintings, as they take you through Claude Monet’s life, struggles and artistic journey. As you succumb to the dreaminess of it all, you wouldn’t think you’re in Singapore’s bustling financial district.





Entrance of The World of Studio Ghibli exhibition at ArtScience Museum Photograph: (Singapore Art Week)



There’s more; beyond the Civic District, at the ArtScience Museum, a different kind of magic is unfolding. The World of Studio Ghibli exhibition, making its Singapore debut, draws crowds of all ages.





Bus stop scene in My Neighbor Totoro (1988) Photograph: (World of Studio Ghibli)

Larger-than-life installations transport visitors into the enchanting worlds of films like My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away with every corner offering an Instagram-worthy moment.



As Singapore Art Week gets underway, the city reveals not only its creativity and innovation but also its commitment to inclusivity. Art here feels approachable—whether you’re a first-timer or an experienced collector, there’s something to spark your interest. The sight of young schoolchildren engaged in the exhibitions throughout the week highlights how art education is deeply ingrained in the city's fabric, cultivating a new generation of art enthusiasts. “All of the major shows have a parallel programming for kids. At the end of the show, a little station is set up for kids to give them an opportunity to partake in the artistic practice, be it calligraphy or colour. Every two years, the National Gallery also organises a children’s biennale—that kind of outreach starts young,” shares Renjie Wong, Area Director, Singapore Tourism Board.





Visitors on Day 4 at Singapore Art Week

Vygesh Mohan, Assistant Programmes Manager, National Gallery Singapore, highlights how diversity is woven into the Light to Night initiative: “To ensure accessibility, the festival leverages varied art forms—including literary arts, performance art, music, and dance—creating multiple entry points for diverse audiences. Whether through façade projections like Art Skins on Monuments, tactile installations or interactive art incorporating technology and light, these experiences resonate across

generations and interests.” She points out that using public spaces with historical significance further nurtures inclusivity:

“Transforming these spaces into open, welcoming venues allows festival-goers to engage informally—through picnics, interactive programs, and more. The public spaces become immersive art experiences that foster reflection, dialogue and inspiration for all.”





Artist Sketch of Through The Looking Glass by Claire Teo Photograph: (Benedict Tay)

Apart from the big institutions, Art Week extends into the residential areas and brings art into the lived experience of the people of Singapore, shares Wong. “You’ll experience things like billboards that have been taken over by video art displays and sonic installations that use sound as a medium of expression. In recent years, the trains and stations also get taken over by larger-than-life works giving an opportunity to all—locals, tourists, expats or migrant workers—to engage with art in a way that’s not intimidating or exclusionary. That is the spirit of Art Week,” shares Wong. Art here truly transcends traditional boundaries, whether in monumental projections, intimate exhibitions or the bustling energy of street art.



Also Read:





The Allure Of Lee Min Ho, K-Drama Icon





Viraj Khanna's 'Brain Rot' Brings Out The Digital Chaos We Live In