Oscar Awards 2025: Six Moments That Had Us Screaming, 'WHAT?!'

The 2025 Oscars? Absolute chaos in the best way possible. From Lisa serving Bond villain energy to Colman Domingo turning the Dolby Theatre into a dance floor, this year’s show was anything but predictable. Halle Berry and Adrien Brody took us on a nostalgia trip, Ariana and Cynthia had us levitating (Wicked pun intended), and Adam Sandler… well, he just existed, and that was enough to send the internet into a frenzy.

Let’s break down the most chef’s kiss moments from the night!

1. Lisa, Doja Cat And Raye’s James Bond Tribute Took Over the Night

full video of lisa’s performance with Margaret Qually, Doja Cat and Raye at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/zekzAgb9Tq — blackpink (@blckpinkpic) March 3, 2025

The Academy said, “Forget Best Original Song—let’s give them the moment.” Lisa opened the tribute with a high-energy, choreo-packed Live and Let Die, setting the tone. Doja Cat then strutted onto the stage in a diamond-dripping gown to deliver Diamonds Are Forever (because, of course). Finally, Raye owned the night with a powerhouse rendition of Skyfall that made Adele proud. And let’s not forget Margaret Qualley’s surprise dance cameo—pure cinema.

2. Halle Berry And Adrien Brody’s Red Carpet Déjà Vu

A reunion 22 years in the making. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MkaF2xb6SE — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 2, 2025

History repeated itself as Adrien Brody and Halle Berry revisited their infamous 2003 Oscars kiss, proving that some things never get less chaotic. The internet lost it, the cameras caught everyone gasping, and honestly, we’re still recovering.

3. Colman Domingo Turned the Oscars Into a Club

Colman Domingo invited the #Oscars to dance at that commercial break. pic.twitter.com/r73ZgEJAs3 — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 3, 2025

During a commercial break, Colman Domingo decided the audience needed a vibe shift and got everyone dancing. Yes, this was the same Oscars that used to be criticized for being too stiff. Maybe they should make this a tradition?

4. Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Had Us Defying Gravity

Full performance of “Defying Gravity” by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/h9flMlgiVI — Wicked News Hub (@wickednewshub) March 3, 2025

If anyone could bring Broadway magic to the Oscars, it’s the Wicked duo. Ariana and Cynthia’s performance of Defying Gravity was goosebump material. Add in the staging, the vocals, and the full-body chills? A moment we were holding space for. (IYKYK)

5. Adam Sandler’s Oscars Energy

Adam Sandler in his Sunday best at the #Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/VvPViPTCAa — clubheartbreak (@clubheartbreak) March 3, 2025

Adam Sandler didn’t win an Oscar, but his presence alone sent Film Twitter into a frenzy. Every time the camera panned to him, the memes started rolling in. Maybe next year, King.

6. Conan O’Brien’s Roasts Sure Had the Audience Entertained

"Anora uses the F-word 479 times. That's 3 more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón's publicist."



—Conan O'Brien during his Oscars monologue pic.twitter.com/6oGywtcFKR — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2025

Making his Oscars hosting debut, Conan came for everyone. He even joked about Anora breaking the record for most F-bombs in a film, quipping, “Which also matches the number of F-bombs Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist dropped when they saw her tweets.” Ruthless. P.S. His Hindi greeting deserves an Oscar on its own.