Our Ultimate Day Out At Rolling Loud India With PATRÓN El Alto

Because festivals feel different when you’re watching from a higher view.

Rolling Loud India was never going to be subtle, not with the biggest names in hip-hop descending on Mumbai, crowds roaring like they’d been saving their voices all year, and the sun dipping into a skyline that suddenly felt a little more cinematic. But our ELLE x PATRÓN El Alto day out wasn’t just about catching the headliners. It was about experiencing the festival from a vantage point where the music felt louder, the energy felt sharper, and the luxury hit just right.

Welcome to the Loud Club — Where the Festival Levels Up

Think of the Loud Club as the chic, unbothered friend who always knows where the best seat in the house is. Plush seating, shaded rest areas, ambient lighting that glowed just enough for selfies, and hospitality so warm you’d think they’d known you for years, the space became our sophisticated breather between high-energy sets.

It was polished without being pretentious, international in vibe but rooted in the chaos we love about Indian festivals. The premium bar, complete with tequila-led serves, played a big role. And not just any tequila, PATRÓN El Alto, the star of our #DayOut, adding a smooth, modern luxury to the entire mood.

The Tequila x Hip-Hop Tipping Point

If there’s a spirit that has captured the imagination of young, culture-forward India, it’s tequila. And honestly? It makes sense. Its rise mirrors global nightlife and hip-hop movements, which is exactly why it didn’t feel like a “brand moment” at Rolling Loud. It felt like culture.

PATRÓN El Alto slipped into the festival fabric the way a beat drops at the perfect second, naturally, confidently, and with zero effort.

The Karan Aujla Collab: A Cultural Match, Not a Marketing Plan

The coolest part of this collaboration? It felt real. Karan Aujla headlining Rolling Loud meant that the PATRÓN El Alto partnership wasn’t a forced pairing, it was an extension of the night’s energy. Both the tequila house and the artist represent new-age luxury and modern expression: one with craftsmanship, the other with music that moves millions.

Their shared values, individuality, creativity, a pulse on young India, made the collab feel like a conversation happening in real time with the crowd. A vibe check passed with flying colours.

Rolling Loud, but Make It VVIP

From the Loud Club, the festival looked different. Elevated stage views. Smoother movement. Lower crowd density. Curated music between sets that kept the momentum going without overwhelming the senses. It wasn’t about being removed from the action, it was about experiencing it with intention.

The Loud Club created a micro-universe of calm confidence amid the bass drops and mosh pits. You could step down into the madness at any moment… or step back up to a world where everything felt thoughtfully crafted.