Pride And Prejudice: Timeless Lessons From A Forever-Comfort Movie

Amid the ever growing sea of binge-worthy shows and blockbuster releases, if there's one film that remains etched in my heart like a well worn, beloved book, it’s Pride and Prejudice. Specifically, the 2005 adaptation starring Keira Knightley as the headstrong Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Macfadyen as the brooding, yet utterly irresistible Mr Darcy.

Now, I know what you're thinking—yes, I have read the book (multiple times, thank you very much!) But there’s just something about this particular film—the soft piano score, the misty morning walks, the longing glances, the famous hand flex by Mr. Darcy (oh, the hand flex!)—that makes it my ultimate comfort watch. I’ve seen it over 1000 times snd I’m not exaggerating. I’ve made my friends watch it, my family suffer through it (with love), and even tried to convert my enemies with it. Let’s just say, Lizzie and Darcy have done more peacemaking than the UN.

So when I found out that Pride and Prejudice is coming back to the big screen on April 20th for a global theatrical re-release, I practically swooned like Mrs Bennet on hearing of a rich bachelor’s arrival in town. And in celebration of this absolute gem returning to cinemas (can you imagine the fields and frocks on the big screen?), I’ve put together a few timeless lessons we’ve learned—and are still learning—from this iconic story.



Pride Can Be a Good Thing—Sometimes

Pride often gets a bad rep, but let’s be honest: a little bit of it goes a long way when it comes to self-respect. Elizabeth Bennet’s pride isn’t about arrogance—it’s about dignity. She refuses to be with someone who doesn’t see her worth, no matter how many acres he owns in Derbyshire. Her ability to stand tall in her values and decisions, especially in a world that expected women to bow their heads and marry rich, is one of her most admirable traits. Jane Austen really said: let women be proud and clever. We love to see it.



Strong Women Don’t Wait Around

Elizabeth isn’t sitting by the piano hoping a suitor will notice her. Instead, she’s reading, walking, observing, questioning, living. She doesn’t marry Mr Collins just because it’s the secure thing to do. She knows her worth and won’t settle for less than love and respect. In an era where marriage was less about romance and more about financial survival, that was nothing short of revolutionary. And it still feels wildly relevant today.



Stand Up for Yourself—Even in a Corset

Whether she’s sparring with Mr Darcy, deflecting the Bingley sisters' snootiness, or holding her ground with the formidable Lady Catherine de Bourgh, Lizzie knows how to stand up for herself with grace and wit. She never yells, never plays the victim—she simply exists in her full truth, politely but firmly. It’s a masterclass in confidence and self possession. Next time someone tries to undermine you? Channel your inner Elizabeth Bennet and politely—but powerfully—shut it down.

Being a Girl’s Girl Is Everything

If you’ve ever cried on your sister’s lap after a bad date or needed your best friend to reassure you that yes, you're way too good for that guy who ghosted you, you’ll understand the true heart of Pride and Prejudice. The sisterhood between Elizabeth and Jane is the emotional backbone of the story. Whether it's Lizzie championing Jane's love story or Charlotte Lucas reminding us that best friends come in all forms (even pragmatic ones), it’s clear: women supporting women is always the most important part.

Don’t Judge a Book by Its Cover—or a Man by His First Proposal

Lizzie thought Darcy was a pompous snob. Darcy thought Lizzie was socially beneath him. Spoiler alert: both were dead wrong. First impressions, while juicy and dramatic, often miss the truth entirely. One of the biggest takeaways from this story is the quiet reminder that people—just like books—deserve more than a surface level skim. Whether it’s a man with an awkward declaration of love or someone with a cold exterior hiding a heart of gold, it pays to read beyond Chapter One.

Love Evolves—It’s Not Always Fireworks at First Sight

There’s something undeniably swoonworthy about Mr Darcy’s “You must allow me to tell you…” speech, but what really gets us is how their love slowly, tenderly grows. There’s no grand montage, no instant infatuation. Just two people learning to understand, challenge, and respect each other. Their relationship is proof that love, the real kind, is built brick by brick—through vulnerability, honesty, and growth. And yes, a little tension filled dancing never hurts.

So as we prepare to bask once again in the lush English landscapes, sundrenched ballrooms, and simmering stares of Pride and Prejudice on the big screen, let’s remember: this isn’t just a love story. It’s a reminder to stay proud, stay strong, and never, ever underestimate the power of a woman with a book in her hand and a sparkle in her eye.