Salvador Dalí's First-Ever Exhibition In India Churns Up The Buzz

A major solo exhibition of Salvador Dalí’s works recently made its debut in India. While Dali himself reportedly never visited here, this exhibition is the first of its scale in the country and follows successful presentations at several prestigious museums worldwide, including the Musee Boymans in Rotterdam, Musee Pushkin in Moscow, and Kunsthaus Zurich, among others. The iconic surrealist got a warm reception in India from art lovers.

Apollinaire "Woman with Snail"

Christine Argillet, daughter of Pierre Argillet, who worked closely with Dalí for decades, is behind the significant effort to bring exhibition here. She says, "I had been thinking about showing this collection in India for a long time because of the elements that concern the series of engravings on the theme of Greek Mythology and especially the Hippies," she shares, adding, "It took about ten years to organise this first exhibition, and I was extremely surprised and touched by the exceptional reception that the Indian public gave it. We had a constant crowd of interested people, schools of architecture, grandparents with their grandchildren. In short, a very large, very knowledgeable public, and some people came several times to see the exhibition."

The Collection

Faust "Woman with Pig"

Dalí's works in this exhibition include engravings, sketches, and etchings that are often less recognised than his painted masterpieces. Argillet points out that while Dalí's painted work is widely known, his drawings and copper engravings, "which Salvador Dalí mastered perfectly, like Goya or Picasso, show something more spontaneous, more immediate, and which has to do with intuition and the deep temperament of the artist." Among the 200 pieces on display, the Greek Mythology, ‘Faust’ illustrations, ‘Poems of Apollinaire’, and ‘Hippies’ series stand out as the most appreciated by the audience.

Mythlology "Medusa"

"This collection is intimate," Argillet explains, emphasising that it is also a reflection of the close relationship between her father and Dalí. "It is also the reflection of a choice, that of my father, who was both a great art publisher and a close friend of Dalí. When he did not like certain works, Dalí would notice it immediately and tell him: 'This is not for you, I will do something different for you.' This relationship was unique, and I think that is what makes the unity and harmony of this collection."

Apollinaire "The Trenches"

A Complete Artist



Dalí’s art has been showcased in numerous large exhibitions worldwide, often highlighting different facets of his work. "Dalí touched on all subjects. He even wrote a cookbook and a book on wines," Argillet informs. "He often met scientists and closely followed research on DNA. All this makes him a very complete artist, like Leonardo da Vinci, for whom he had boundless admiration."

Mythology "Leda and Swan"

This exhibition, bringing Dalí’s profound and varied artistic legacy to India, promises to be a landmark event for art connoisseurs and the general public alike. With its unique blend of sketches, etchings, and intimate works, the exhibition offers an unparalleled opportunity to experience the depth of Dalí’s genius.



'Dalí Comes to India' is on view at Massarrat by Bruno Art Group, until March 16, 2025.

