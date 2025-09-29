Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have said 'I do'. The couple married in an intimate ceremony on a private estate in Santa Barbara, California on September 27.

Both the bride and groom wore Ralph Lauren. Gomez's wedding dress was a custom ivory halterneck style that fell to floor with a full skirt and featured draping and lace detail at the bodice, which also had an open back. She wore Tiffany & Co diamonds which sparkled from under her gently curled bridal bob that perfectly complimented the dress' high-neck style. We can imagine that it's safe to say her glowing complexion was courtesy of her own Rare Beauty collection. Echoing the classicism of his new wife's choices, Blanco wore a black tuxedo and bow tie.

Image Courtesy: Instagram//@selenagomez

The pair shared the happy news of their marriage swiftly after the ceremony with a series of photographs posted to Instagram. Photographed by Petra Collins (who was also a guest at Charli xcx's Italian nuptials) shot the pair in the bucolic settings of the Santa Barbara location's gardens. Gomez can be seen holding her Lily of the Valley bouquet while barefoot as she smiles broadly sat on the lawn. Other photos show the pair embracing, holding hands and looking as perfectly loved up as a newlywed couple could possibly appear.

While the couple were fast to share these photographs, news of who joined them to celebrate their marriage has yet to be confirmed. Both Gomez and Blanco keep starry company with many of their close friends and colleagues expected to have attended including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Gomez's Only Murders In The Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Image Courtesy: Instagram//@selenagomez

Gomez and Blanco, who have long been musical collaborators, began dating towards the end of 2023 and got engaged in December 2024. Blanco proposed with a marquise diamond created by Katherine Theofilos Claster and Stephanie Theofilos of Abril Barret.

Read the original article on ELLE UK.