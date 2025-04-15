Gigi Hadid To Selena Gomez: How They're Rocking The New Blueprint for Power Dressing

There’s something about a woman in a suit. Not the stiff, grey kind that haunted corporate cubicles in the 2000s. No, we’re talking about the modern powersuit—tailored, intentional, and oozing that quiet kind of confidence

Enter Gigi Hadid, model, entrepreneur, and founder of Guest In Residence — the knitwear label that's reimagining cashmere with a lived-in, modern edge — Hadid has been carving out her own kind of authority in fashion. And during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she dropped in to talk about her brand’s new spring collection, she channelled her CEO energy! Talk about celebrity style!

What She Wore

Wearing a look from Tom Ford’s Fall 2025 collection, she kept things clean and considered: a powder-blue leather button-down, casually unfastened at the collar, tucked into black high-waisted trousers. A pair of Jimmy Choo heels and icy blue diamonds by Alexei Hay sealed the look. It was subtle, it was powerful and yet it was giving fashion!

This is a version of power dressing we’re seeing more often lately—one that trades flash for finesse. There’s been a shift in how women in the spotlight are dressing for press, promotion, and presence. Soft yet bold, structured yet nothing boring at all.

Take Selena Gomez. On the Rare Beauty press trail, she’s embraced an updated boardroom aesthetic—think sleek blazer dresses by Alexander McQueen, wide-leg suits in rich tones by Valentino. The message is clear: she’s not just fronting a brand, she’s steering it.

Or Gwyneth Paltrow, who’s long mastered the minimalist power play. Whether she’s hosting a Goop summit or showing up in court (arguably her most meme-able appearance), Gwyneth’s version of authority is wrapped in tailored slacks, soft cashmere, and crisp silhouettes that also give the lady-in-charge energy

The common thread? These outfits aren’t about looking “like a boss.” They’re about \being one—and letting the clothes quietly follow suit.

So when Gigi Hadid walked onto Fallon’s stage in that Tom Ford ensemble, she wasn’t making a statement. She was simply dressing like someone who knows what she’s doing. And maybe that’s the most powerful look of all.