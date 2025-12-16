ELLE Exclusive: Arvid Lindblad On His Formula One Dreams, Indian Roots And The Road To 2026

At just 18, Arvid Lindblad stands on the brink of Formula One, not as one of many rookies finding their feet, but as the only newcomer set to debut on the 2026 grid. In a sport enjoying a global resurgence, younger and more culturally present than ever, Lindblad’s arrival feels perfectly timed. For a driver who has spent most of his life chasing speed, this moment marks the culmination of a dream he’s been quietly, relentlessly working towards since childhood.

Born and raised in Virginia Water to a Swedish father and a mother of Indian heritage, Arvid Anand Olof Lindblad’s racing story began early, and moved fast. He first climbed into a kart at seven, quickly establishing himself as a force across national and continental championships. By his mid-teens, he was already being spoken about as a driver operating several steps ahead of the traditional junior ladder, at a time when Formula One itself was beginning to capture a new generation of fans.

That momentum only intensified once he graduated to single-seaters at 15. Competing in Italian Formula 4 from 2022 to 2023, Lindblad delivered standout performances, finishing third in his second season with Prema before announcing himself on the global stage with a win at the Formula 4 Macau Grand Prix. From there, the ascent felt uninterrupted. In FIA Formula 3, he claimed multiple victories and finished fourth overall, before sealing his first championship title in Formula Regional Oceania with M2 Competition, a statement season that underlined both his adaptability and racecraft.

By the time Lindblad stepped into FIA Formula 2 with Campos Racing for the 2025 season, he was already rewriting record books. His sprint race victory made him the youngest winner in Formula 2 history, reinforcing his reputation as a driver unfazed by pressure, experience gaps or expectation. All of it unfolded under the watchful eye of Red Bull, who had backed him through their Junior Team since 2021, and were now ready to make their next move.

That move arrives in 2026, when Lindblad will make his Formula One debut with Racing Bulls. Still a teenager, he enters the sport as part of a new generation shaped by speed and perfect timing proof that as Formula One accelerates into its next era.

Lindblad caught up with ELLE India to reflect on his record-breaking rise, his Indian roots, the upcoming 2026 Moto Jam show and the road that led him to Formula One.

ELLE: You joined the Red Bull Junior Program in 2021 as a karting kid. Now you’re officially on the 2026 Formula One grid. At what point did the dream start to feel real?

Arvid Lindblad (AL): I always had this belief, I don’t know if it was maybe a false belief, but ever since I started the journey when I was five, I believed I would be in Formula One. When it started to feel real, though, I’d say 2023 and 2024, especially in Formula 3. There were moments even from 2021 where I believed it could happen, but it really started to become real in 2024.

ELLE: Fast-tracking through the single-seater ladder isn’t easy. What was the toughest step that taught you what being a Formula One driver truly means?

AL: I’d say the hardest step I did was from Formula 4 to Formula 3. The step was massive. In lap time, the difference between F4 and F3 is the same as between F3 and Formula One. I was racing drivers who were four or five years older than me, so to be able to make that step and perform very early on was extremely difficult. I’m very happy with how I was able to deal with that situation.

Instagram/ arvid.lindblad

ELLE: From karts to Formula One, what moment would your younger self be proudest of?

AL: Probably my Formula 3 season. Winning the sprint race in Bahrain in my first weekend was very special. And then Silverstone, that whole weekend really stood out for me. Those are moments I’ll always remember.

Instagram/ arvid.lindblad

ELLE: You’ve spoken about your mixed heritage before. How has being raised in a multicultural environment shaped you?

AL: I’m not sure how it’s shaped my approach to the championship specifically, but I’ve always been raised in a multicultural environment. I’m very proud of my different roots and my background. I don’t know if I’d approach things differently without it, but it’s made me who I am today, and that’s something I’m proud of.

Instagram/ arvid.lindblad

ELLE: You once told Lando Norris you’d see him in Formula One in five years. Was that confidence or calculation?

AL: I’d kind of calculated it in my head. I knew what was possible within the rules, and the earliest I could reach Formula One was 2026. So I wasn’t really bluffing, I believed I could be there. At the same time, it wasn’t something I was thinking about a lot. It was more a nice thought that came up every now and again. And I thought it would be a cool story if it came true.

ELLE: Stepping into Visa Cash App Racing Bulls for 2026, what excites you most about joining this team?

AL: Firstly, just joining the Formula One grid. You’re racing the best drivers in the world in the fastest cars, it’s the pinnacle of the sport. The team have been super welcoming and friendly. They’re also very used to dealing with young drivers, so I know I’ll be in safe hands. I’m excited to work hard and start this journey together with them.

Instagram/ arvid.lindblad

ELLE: You’ll be back in India this February for Red Bull Moto Jam. How excited are you about driving a Formula One car in Delhi?

AL: I’m really excited for Red Bull Moto Jam. I’m super happy to be coming back to India, and driving a Formula One car on the streets of Delhi is going to be amazing. I’m very grateful to Red Bull and the Red Bull India team for making it happen. Doing my first show run as a Formula One driver in India, where my family is from, will be very special for me.

Ali Bharmal / Red Bull Content Pool

ELLE: What do you want fans to know about the kind of Formula One driver you are, on track and off track?

AL: On track, I’d like to be seen as ruthless, someone who doesn’t give an inch and always gives everything, no matter the situation. I try to make the best out of whatever I’m dealing with and figure my way through any problem. Off track, I just want to be seen as a genuine person. I try to stay humble, which isn’t always easy in sport, but I’m focused on staying the same person I’ve always been.

