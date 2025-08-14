Taylor Swift Reveals 'The Life Of A Showgirl Tracklist'—And Why There Are Only 12 Songs

The Rundown:

Taylor Swift’s New Era Is In Full Swing.

On August 13, she made a highly anticipated appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights. During the show, she revealed new details about her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which she announced earlier this week.

She revealed the showgirl-inspired cover art, the October 3rd release date, and the 12-song track list.

The Fate of Ophelia

Elizabeth Taylor

Opalite

Father Figure

Eldest Daughter

Ruin the Friendship

Actually Romantic

Wi$h Li$t

Wood

CANCELLED!

Honey

The Life of a Showgirl feat. Sabrina Carpenter

“I wanted to do an album that was so focused on quality and on the theme and everything fitting together like a perfect puzzle that these 12 songs for my 12th album, I feel like we achieved that. And I’m really happy about that,” she said on New Heights.

Swift also recalled discussing the tracklist with her producers, Max Martin and Shellback. “And we were just like, there’s no other songs coming. With The Tortured Poets Department, I was like, here’s a data dump of everything I thought, felt, in two or three years.” She emphasized that on The Life of a Showgirl, “There's not other ones [additional songs] coming. This is the record I've been wanting to make for a very long time.”

She also explained that the theme of the album is “everything that was going on behind the curtain.” And she went on to say that while writing the LP, “My main goals were melodies that were so infectious that you're almost angry at it. And lyrics that are just as vivid, but crisp and focused and completely intentional.”

Swift first broke the news about her upcoming album in a New Heights podcast teaser clip posted on August 12. There, she revealed the cover art to Kelce and his brother, Jason, but it was blurred out at the time.

Pre-orders for The Life of a Showgirl are now available on her website.

