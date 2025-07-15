From 'Man's Bestfriend' To 'Short n' Sweet': Dress Like Your Fav Sabrina Carpenter Album

Sabrina Carpenter isn’t just the moment, she’s the moodboard. With every era, she’s dropped more than just bops; she’s delivered an entire aesthetic. Whether it’s sipping Espresso in bikinis or throwing shade in stilettos on all fours (yes, we’re looking at you, Man’s Bestfriendcover), Carpenter’s discography is a fashion story waiting to be worn.

With her seventh studio album Man’s Bestfriend dropping on 29 August 2025, now’s the perfect time to match your outfit to your favourite album. From soft-girl innocence to femme-fatale, here’s how to dress like the discography you’re currently romanticising your life to.

Man’s Bestfriend (2025)

For the girlies who’ve had it, but are serving high-glam yeehaw realness while they heal. Carpenter’s newest chapter is a confident strut in six-inch heels and possibly a cowboy hat. Man’s Bestfriend picks up where Short n’ Sweet left off, but adds layers of sarcasm, sass, and that shiny pop veneer she’s perfected. With Manchild as the lead single, an unbothered anthem wrapped in punchy synths and eyebrow raises is arriving with a vibe that is equal parts cowgirl and couture.

The trending cover art (hello, black mini dress and leash!) already tells us she’s blending coquette-core with tongue-in-cheek dominance — but we’re also seeing a playful nod to Western glam. It’s not full-on fringe and rhinestones — think short shorts with sharp collars, high-heeled boots, and bouncy pageant curls with a satin finish.

Mood: Just thinking out loud, but it's giving if a luxury perfume ad and a rodeo queen had a lovechild

How To Style It?

Tailored collared tops or shrunken blazers with matching micro shorts, don't forget bouncy, voluminous curls or a deep side part with oversized bows, add glossy cowboy boots or kitten-heeled Western booties, gold buckled belts, charm jewellery and luxe textures (think satin, jacquard, or faux croc) and optional but iconic: tinted sunglasses, oversized scrunchies, cherry motifs would set you straight into the music video for Manchild.

Short n’ Sweet (2024)

For the girls who know how to keep it casual, but never forget the sparkle. After the viral success of Espresso, Short n’ Sweet had us all in a chokehold. It’s sunshine in a six-track album — flirty, cheeky, and ever so slightly unbothered. This was Sabrina in her pop princess prime, blending country, disco and glam into the perfect mid-morning daydream.

Mood: Iced coffee in hand, cherry lip balm, flirting at the farmer’s market

How To Style It?

Gingham or eyelet mini dresses or think baby tees with rhinestone slogans paired with vintage denim shorts or miniskirts, add knee-high boots or platform Mary Janes to the mix and don't forget your ribbons, rosettes, and some glitter on the cheeks for immaculate vibes



Emails I Can’t Send (2022)

For when you’re in your feels but make it fashion. This is Carpenter’s heartbreak anthem, but she gave us corset tops, milkmaid sleeves and the art of crying pretty. It’s emotionally intelligent pop dressed in pastel sadness—this is exactly where I got obsessed with her. When I think of this album, I think of Lara Jean Covey from To All The Boys I've Loved Before, I think of all those emotions we bury in ourselves, the letters we write but never send. It's peak sad girl dressed in pretty clothes.

Mood: Romanticising closure, poetic text drafts, vintage perfume bottles

How To Style It?

Corset tops with satin or tulle skirts paired with lace gloves or sheer stockings, bows in your hair, and pearl necklaces for jewellery. Think effortless ballet flats or square-toe heels to complete the look.

