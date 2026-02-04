The Architecture of Influence — By Lagardère

Global media brands are built on reach, relevance, and the ability to evolve with their audience. Behind one of fashion’s most enduring global voices stands Lagardère, a group that understands how influence is created, sustained, and scaled. Founded in 1992, it operates in more than 45 countries worldwide, with a workforce of over 33,000 people and a reported revenue of €8.94 billion in 2024. Its strength lies in two core divisions: Lagardère Publishing, spanning books, partworks, board games, and premium stationery; and Lagardère Travel Retail, encompassing travel essentials, duty-free fashion, and dining experiences across global hubs.

At the heart of the brand’s international expansion is Lagardère Active Enterprises, the dedicated business unit extending its presence beyond traditional media. From fashion and beauty to home, hospitality, and experiential spaces, it ensures that the brand’s identity is lived, not just read.

Together, the partnership reflects a philosophy rooted in consistency, credibility, and cultural relevance. It balances global scale with editorial integrity, shaping not just how fashion is seen, but how it is experienced.

As conversations unfold, ideas intersect, and creativity takes centre stage, Lagardère’s presence is felt in ways both visible and subtle. It forms the infrastructure behind inspiration, the framework that allows storytelling, fashion, and culture to move fluidly across borders and platforms. In spaces where expression thrives, its role remains quietly essential.

This collaboration speaks to a shared commitment to longevity and purpose. From shaping global narratives to nurturing regional voices, both continue to evolve together, guided by discernment and an unwavering respect for craft and credibility.

What sets Lagardère apart is its balance of scale and sensitivity. Built to support both broad reach and meaningful engagement, it connects commerce and culture easily, no excess, no dilution, just platforms that honour quality, integrity, and impact.

At the ELLE Fashion Soirée, Lagardère stands as the force behind the moment, supporting creativity, amplifying voices, and ensuring that every story finds its place, beautifully and authentically.

