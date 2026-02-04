Vedica Spring Continues Its Journey With ELLE India

Fashion evenings are built on movement; of people, ideas, and energy. And while silhouettes and styling take centre stage, there’s a quieter essential that keeps everything in balance. onight, as ELLE India marks three decades of shaping conversations around style and culture, the ELLE Fashion Soirée welcomes Vedica Spring as our official hydration partner, bringing a sense of calm and clarity to an evening defined by creativity.

Advertisment

Vedica is Bisleri’s premium Himalayan spring water, created for those who value purity as a daily practice rather than a passing trend. Sourced from a pristine Himalayan aquifer and naturally enriched with minerals, the water features a naturally high pH that supports active, health-conscious lifestyles. It’s refreshment that feels considered—never intrusive, always appropriate.

As guests move through the soirée; between conversations, showcases, and moments that linger, Vedica will be there in a way that feels intuitive. There’s something grounding about hydration drawn directly from nature, especially in spaces that thrive on stimulation and sensory detail. Pure, composed, and quietly restorative, it complements the rhythm of the night rather than competing with it.

This partnership continues a shared journey. Vedica was also our hydration partner at the ELLE List 2026, reinforcing a relationship built on consistency and thoughtful alignment. Both platforms celebrate discernment, spotlighting choices that are purposeful, refined, and rooted in quality.

Advertisment

What sets Vedica apart is its restraint. Designed for both everyday wellness and elevated experiences, it bridges function and finesse with ease. No excess, no noise; just water that delivers exactly what it promises.

Tonight, at the ELLE Fashion Soirée, Vedica Spring will do what it does best: hydrate quietly, beautifully, and in step with the moment.

Also Read:

How Katy Perry Turned Playful Fashion Into A Powerful Style Statement

The Anxiety Of Counting Down To 29