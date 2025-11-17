New Netflix thriller The Beast In Me explores how the wrong neighbour moving into your suburban road can completely derail your life. The eight-part series wastes no time in proving how terrifying that idea can be. Released on November 13, the psychological thriller is already sitting in fourth place in Netflix's top ten series list, fuelled by early buzz and anticipation on social media, plus glowing reviews from critics. The Guardian gave The Beast In Me a five-star rating, stating that it will 'win awards' and 'you can't look away', much of this is largely due to the cast.

Claire Danes leads as Aggie Wiggs (much has been said about the choice of character names), a once-acclaimed writer, now struggling to write and live her life, following the devastating loss of her son. All of this changes following the arrival of her new neighbour, Nile Jarvis, who is portrayed with 'virtuosic' charm by Matthew Rhys. When Nile moves in next door, Aggie is immediately sucked into his carefully controlled charisma and a past that refuses to stay buried.

Beyond Danes and Rhys, the supporting cast is stacked with familiar faces such as Brittany Snow, Jonathan Banks, David Lyons and more.

The Beast In Me Cast List

Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs

Matthew Rhys as Nile Jarvis

Brittany Snow as Nina Jarvis

Natalie Morales as Shelley

David Lyons as Brian Abbot

Tim Guinee as Wrecking Ball

Deirdre O'Connell as Carol McGiddish

Jonathan Banks as Martin Jarvis

Hettienne Park as Agent Erika Breton

Aleyse Shannon as Olivia Benitez

Will Brill as Chris Ingram

Kate Burton as Mariah Ingram

Bill Irwin as James Ingram

Amir Arison as Frank Breton

Julie Ann Emery as Lila Jarvis

Below, we detail the key details of The Beast In Me's main cast and characters.

1) Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs

Who is Aggie Wiggs? Once a successful writer, Aggie has retreated from public life, her marriage to ex-wife Shelley, and her work following the tragic death of her son. Still grieving, she is suddenly pulled out of writer's block when the charming and elusive Nile Jarvis moves in next door to her. Quickly, she becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth behind his past. What else has Claire Danes starred in? Homeland, Romeo + Juliet, Fleishman Is in Trouble

2) Matthew Rhys as Nile Jarvis Who is Nile Jarvis? A highly alluring property mogul, he is looking for a fresh start after being suspected of killing his wife. When he decides to let Aggie tell his story, their relationship spirals into a dangerous game of cat and mouse. What else has Matthew Rhys starred in? The Americans, Perry Mason, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. 3) Brittany Snow as Nina Jarvis Who is Nina Jarvis? She is Nile's second wife. While she is loyal to her husband, she quietly questions and doubts certain aspects form his past, she aims to ease the tension between Aggie and Nile. What else has Brittany Snow starred in? Pitch Perfect, Hairspray, Would You Rather 4) Natalie Morales as Shelley Who is Shelley? She is Aggie's ex-wife, who remains a grounding presence in Aggie's life. She is both concerned and frustrated by her former wife's obsession with Nile. What else has Natalie Morales starred in? Dead to Me, The Middleman, Parks and Recreation. 5) David Lyons as Brian Abbot Who is Brian Abbot? He is an FBI agent who is set on uncovering the truth behind Nile's past as he is tasked with investigating Nile's suspicious story. What else has David Lyons starred in? Revolution, ER, Seven Seconds 6) Tim Guinee as Wrecking Ball Who is Wrecking Ball? Known only by his ominous nickname, he is a threatening figure from Nile's former life. What else has Tim Guinee starred in? Iron Man, Revolution, The Good Wife. 7) Deirdre O'Connell as Carol McGiddish Who is Carol McGiddish? She is Aggie's closest friend and literary agent. She has supported Aggie through the death of her son and raises her concerns about Nile. What else has Deirdre O'Connell starred in? Outer Range, Law & Order: SVU, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

8) Jonathan Banks as Martin Jarvis

Who is Martin Jarvis? He is Nile's father who has built the family fortune, and a major influence in his son's story. His presence gives insight into the Jarvis family dynamics and Nile's character.

What else has Jonathan Banks starred in? Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Airplane!

Read the original article on ELLE UK.