So your Spotify Wrapped says you have a listening age of 77. No shade—we must honor and replay the classics from decades past. But that also means, at least according to the streamer’s logic, that you probably didn’t listen to much new music this year. We’re here to help. There’s no better place to start than our list of the best albums of 2025.

This year’s standout LPs celebrated tradition and roots (Debí Tirar Más Fotos by Bad Bunny), explored the many shades of desire (Virgin by Lorde and Man’s Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter), and found beauty in chaos (Mayhem by Lady Gaga). It was a breakout year for stars like Olivia Dean and Addison Rae and a moment of long-awaited returns—on different timelines—from Justin Bieber to Clipse.

Below are the best albums of 2025, according to ELLE editors. Maybe these picks will get you into the habit of seeking out new releases, so that you’ll have a more accurate listening age by next year’s Wrapped season.

Debí Tirar Más Fotos By Bad Bunny

“Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos is one of the most heartfelt albums I’ve heard this year. It’s both an homage to his Puerto Rican roots and a masterclass in rhythmic, genre-blending storytelling, from plena and bomba to reggaetón and salsa. With its warm textures and sharp cultural pulse, this album feels like a celebration of home, history, and heritage. It’s nearly impossible to pick a favorite song, but I have to say I had ‘NUEVAYoL’ and ‘LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii’ on a constant loop.” —Brea Cubit, contributor

Lux B y Rosalía

“Rosalía produced perhaps the best project of the year with Lux, a musical master class and sweeping survey of genre, from pop to opera. On this sprawling album, the Spanish pop star sings in 13 different languages, blending cultures, instruments, and sounds.” —Samuel Maude, content strategy manager

Mayhem B y Lady Gaga

“I started very meh on Mayhem. However, after Lady Gaga’s career-making performances at Coachella and Copacabana, it’s clear that this album is a true revelation. Gaga is in perfect form from top to bottom, with hits that recall The Fame and songs that show her growth as a musical artist. One thing is clear throughout this record, though: No one is doing it like Gaga, and every other artist should be shaking in their boots.” — SM

EUSEXUA B y FKA Twigs

“FKA Twigs started the year off strong with EUSEXUA, in all its atmospheric, industrial, sensual, and haunting glory. With eerie but addictive electronic sounds, Twigs explores themes like female pleasure and meeting strangers on the dance floor. Whether it’s a moody track like ‘Girl Feels Good’ or the hard-hitting ‘Drums of Death,’ there’s no other way to say it: Her music is just so damn cool. If the 11 tracks leave you wanting more, listen to her companion album, EUSEXUA Afterglow, too.” —Erica Gonzales, deputy editor, digital content

Virgin B y Lorde

“Lorde has a way of tapping into the zeitgeist with her albums, and Virgin is no exception. Her fourth album confidently admits that she’s still figuring everything out. Through catchy art-pop songs, the singer tackles topics like body dysmorphia, gender expression, and sexual exploration. In a disjointed and confusing time, Lorde boldly asks, ‘What Was That?’—and the entire album delivers an answer, of sorts.” —Katie Behron, beauty editor

The Art Of Loving B y Olivia Dean

“Partially inspired by bell hooks, Olivia Dean’s second studio album explores love and relationships in all their forms, from platonic and romantic to situationships and self-love. And she does it all with a warm, soulful approach that makes her music irresistible. While the viral, bouncy ‘Man I Need’ is the obvious hit, even the more pensive ‘Couple Minutes’ and self-assuring ‘Baby Steps’ linger after just one listen. It’s no wonder Dean has had one of the biggest rises of the year.” — EG

Let God Sort ’Em Out B y Clipse

“Who doesn’t love a good comeback—especially when it’s produced by Pharrell? Brothers Pusha T and Malice (now No Malice) reunite for their first album as Clipse in 16 years, in what was arguably the most anticipated rap release of 2025. Older and wiser but by no means weaker, they reflect on their late parents in the opener ‘The Birds Don’t Sing,’ then come out guns blazing on tracks like ‘Chains & Whips.’ To make the homecoming sweeter, the track list includes heavy-hitting features from Kendrick Lamar, Nas, and The-Dream.” — EG

Addison B y Addison Rae

“The road from influencer to pop star is a treacherous one, but somehow Addison Rae crossed over triumphantly. Her self-titled debut album expands on the sonic world she began building with ‘Diet Pepsi’ and her collaborations with Charli XCX, doubling down on dreamy Y2K influences and a cool-girl attitude. The best part? She recorded it with an all-female team. If you had told me in 2020 that Rae would be Grammy-nominated for Best New Artist, I wouldn’t have believed you—but after hearing this album, it’s undeniable.” — EG

SAYA B y Saya Gray

“Saya Gray’s music—acoustic-inspired but with an alternative edge—is surprising and unexpected, like a dream. While she’s dropped mixtapes and singles in the past, SAYA marks her debut album, and it’s a clear statement that Gray is breaking the mold. These 10 songs see her voice floating and hopping to create unique melodies, including on tracks like ‘PUDDLE ( OF ME )’ and ‘..THUS IS WHY ( I DON’T SPRING 4 LOVE ).’ Grungy but angelic, vulnerable yet strong, her sound is nearly indescribable; you just have to listen and give in.” — EG

For Melancholy Brunettes (And Sad Women) B y Japanese Breakfast

“After Japanese Breakfast’s joyous 2021 album, Jubilee, frontwoman Michelle Zauner knew she ‘wanted a record with a darker palette both visually and sonically,’ she told ELLE this year. She wasn’t kidding. On For Melancholy Brunettes (and Sad Women), she has a song about wishing to be happier and another where she asks, ‘Are you not afraid of every waking minute?’ But it would be wrong to write it off as a downer. On this album, sadness and anxiety sound soft and poetic—sometimes even comforting.” — EG

A Matter Of Time B y Laufey

“‘I’ve never been called sweet,’ Laufey sings on ‘Silver Linings,’ an ode to codependency and the lead single from A Matter of Time. While I wouldn’t go that far—her jazzy vocals remain as warm and silky as crème caramel—Laufey brings a sharp, contemporary crackle to her third studio album. The contrast between lush orchestrations, gentle waltz and swing tempos, and witty, vulnerable lyrics makes for a constantly surprising album that rewards relistening.” — Sara Austin, executive editor

Fancy That B y PinkPantheress

“There’s more to PinkPantheress than trending tunes on TikTok; the British artist and producer is a pop star in her own right who’s so good at making bops it feels, well, illegal. On her latest mixtape, Fancy That, she continues to build on the electronic and dance-inspired world of her past projects, hell with it and Heaven Knows, while incorporating a fresh energy that feels straight out of the 2000s. The deluxe edition—especially ‘Stateside’ featuring Zara Larsson—is just as sweet. I would, in fact, fancy some more.” — EG

Who’s The Clown? B y Audrey Hobert

“In Who’s the Clown?, Audrey Hobert speaks a musical language that’s both intensely confessional and comfortingly relatable. Songs like ‘Sex and the City,’ ‘Phoebe,’ and ‘Sue Me’ capture the infuriating performance that is being a single woman in her 20s with internet access. Seriously—who hasn’t been 25, scrolling Instagram, and thought, ‘I think I’ve got a fucked-up face’? Hobert is an astute observer of both her own experiences and of those around her, resulting in an album that makes so many listeners feel deeply understood.” — Burake Teshome, senior social media editor

West End Girl B y Lily Allen

“Lily Allen is so back. Her first new music in seven years—chronicling the end of her marriage to David Harbour—is everything you’d want it to be, with ‘Tennis’ standing out as the salacious banger. If I were Madeline, I’d be in hiding.” — Claire Stern Milch, digital director

Black Star B y Amaarae

“Amaarae hits the club with her rave-inducing project Black Star, an album that pounds the pavement and begs you to dance. Collaborations with Naomi Campbell, PinkPantheress, and Bree Runway only make this project that much more iconic.” — SM

SWAG B y Justin Bieber

“The surprise release of SWAG made it clear that Justin Bieber is, indeed, standing on business. With tributes to his wife, Hailey, and their son, Jack, the former child star offers an intimate look at his life as a family man—especially on tracks like ‘Go Baby’ and ‘Walking Away.’ It’s a departure from the hyper-polished beats of his last album, Justice, with songs here feeling more textured thanks to collaborators like Daniel Caesar, Dijon, and Mk.gee. As he alludes to on the SWAG II track ‘Speed Demon,’ JB just keeps moving. His next stop? The Coachella stage.” — EG

Don’t Tap The Glass B y Tyler, the Creator

“How does Tyler do it? Less than a year after releasing the now-Grammy-nominated Chromakopia—while in the middle of touring—the rapper dropped another can’t-miss album. (Who knows how he found time to film Marty Supreme?) Don’t Tap the Glass is more frenetic and cathartic, packed with beats that make sitting still impossible. It’s just another side of Tyler Okonma’s endlessly surprising range.” — EG

Baby B y Dijon

“It’s Dijon’s year. Even if you’ve been saying that since ‘Nico’s Red Truck’ in 2018, 2025 truly marked a breakthrough for the singer-songwriter, thanks to a standout album and high-profile collaborations with Justin Bieber on SWAG. Named after his son, Baby expands on Dijon’s ’80s-tinged, synthy-meets-acoustic sound, striking an impressive balance between boundary-pushing experimentation and warmth.” — EG

Man’s Best Friend B y Sabrina Carpenter

“Sabrina Carpenter’s magic lies in her ability to find humor in the romantic melodramas of her own making. Man’s Best Friend is the perfect follow-up to Short ’n Sweet, retaining all the same sexy, snarky elements while offering slightly more unhinged reflections on love and loss. It’s clear Carpenter studied at the Taylor Swift School of Architecture: The bridges on ‘Nobody’s Son,’ ‘House Tour,’ and the drunken bar chant in ‘Go Go Juice’ have left an undeniable mark on this year (and on TikTok). Funky, disco-inspired, and delightfully anachronistic, the sonic world of Man’s Best Friend further cements Carpenter’s pop evolution.” — BT

Forever Is A Feeling B y Lucy Dacus

“A true-blue love album, Forever Is a Feeling is filled with Lucy Dacus’s poetic lyricism and a few exciting Easter eggs. (Can you name who’s singing background vocals on ‘Modigliani’ and ‘Most Wanted Man’?) It’s hard to pick a favorite stanza, but I’m particularly partial to these lines from the title track: You knew the scenic route / I knew the shortcut and shut my mouth / Isn’t that what love’s about? / Doing whatever to draw it out?” —Madison Feller, former deputy digital editor

Hurry Up Tomorrow B y The Weeknd

“The Weeknd has always been a master storyteller, and Hurry Up Tomorrow feels like the closing chapter of a narrative he’s been building for more than a decade. As (reportedly) the final album released under the moniker of The Weeknd, it carries a sense of reflection and finality, weaving together themes and sounds from across his discography. As a longtime fan, it feels less like a goodbye and more like a perfectly timed conclusion.” —Moriel Mizrahi Finder, editorial and social media assistant

That’s Showbiz Baby! B y JADE

“What a joy it is when a pop artist arrives fully formed on their debut album. JADE may have cut her teeth during a decade-plus run in Little Mix, but her first solo LP is a hungry thesis statement from a top-tier pop student whose sense of musicality, performance, and—crucially—camp was forged in the fires lit by The Supremes, Robyn, and Madonna. If that sounds like a wide range of influences, it’s only because That’s Showbiz Baby is that ambitious. In a just world, this would be on every Grammy shortlist. Instead, JADE will have to settle for pop perfection…for now.” — Daniel Taroy, director, social media & video

Am I The Drama? B y Cardi B

“Cardi B’s Am I the Drama? packs the fearless confidence and candor we’ve always loved her for. It’s bold, messy, vulnerable, and unapologetic—a multilayered energy that feels instantly relatable. From braggadocious highs to introspective lows, the album stitches together club anthems and confessionals with magnetic pull. Its chaotic brilliance mirrors Cardi at her most self-aware and entertaining.” — BC

I Quit B y HAIM

“The ladies of HAIM can do no wrong in my eyes, and their fourth studio album, I Quit, only deepened my fandom. Written while all three sisters were simultaneously single for the first time in their adult lives, the project is a study of heartbreak and sexuality—and, in my opinion, it’s their most emotionally raw and self-assured album to date. With a creative rollout spearheaded by visual mastermind Terrence O’Connor, each single release felt like Christmas for pop-culture obsessives. I was lucky enough to catch their New York show this year, where ‘Cry,’ featuring Este’s first solo vocal performance on a HAIM project, was the night’s undeniable highlight. These women are rock powerhouses, don’t forget it.” — BT

Midnight Sun B y Zara Larsson

“It’s still summer if Zara Larsson says it is. With Midnight Sun, the Swedish pop star had a career-changing year, finally breaking into the mainstream pop girl fold. After opening for Tate McRae, she’s also seen massive success on her own tour, bringing fans onstage to dance and racking up viral hits on TikTok. If things continue in this direction, U.S. arena shows feel inevitable.” — SM

The BPM B y Sudan Archives

“The BPM isn’t just another club record; it’s Sudan Archives asserting herself as a genre-blurring force. From pounding beats to tender breaks, she merges her violin roots with techno, house, and experimental pop in ways that feel audacious and deeply personal. This is music that makes you want to move and reflect—and it lingered long after the final beat dropped.” — BC

So Close To What B y Tate McRae

“To say that it’s been Tate McRae’s year is frankly an understatement. The pop star went No. 1 with So Close to What, killed it on her Miss Possessive Tour, and released an excellent deluxe version of the album. With hits like ‘Sports Car’ and ‘It’s OK, I’m OK,’ McRae is set to have a long-lasting career.” — SM

Ruby B y Jennie

“The latest solo endeavor from Blackpink’s Jennie is loud, adventurous, and most of all, fun. It’s brimming with confident anthems (hello, ‘Mantra’) and exciting collabs with Doechii, Dua Lipa, and Childish Gambino. Music’s hottest stars ‘wanna rock with Jennie,’ and so do we.” — EG

Louder, Please B y Rose Gray

“Rose Gray has emerged as an exciting contender for the next big pop star. Her debut album, Louder, Please, is a fun, no-skips record, and she released a deluxe version toward the end of the year. Experimenting with different sounds, Gray is unafraid to make bold moves. Perhaps we’ll all be chanting her name soon.” — SM

Off With Her Head B y BANKS

“BANKS’s Off With Her Head feels like a reclamation of space and self. With shadowy alt-pop and R&B textures enveloping raw lyrics about identity and liberation, this is her most fearless record yet. It’s joyful in its darkness and candid in its evolution—qualities that shone during the singer’s Off With Her Head Tour. I saw her perform at Brooklyn Paramount in June, where the venue’s gilded, Baroque-style grandeur felt like an extension of the album itself, creating an immersive, emotive show.” — BC

Papota B y CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

“I was one of many who discovered CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso through their electrifying Tiny Desk performance (one of the best ever, in my opinion). Luckily, the rest of their catalog, including Papota, lives up to the hype. On this album, the Argentine duo blends R&B, hip-hop, and Latin influences into a project bursting with energy. They have a sense of humor (see: ‘#Tetas’), but their tongue-in-cheek flair is backed by real artistry and creativity.” — EG

Dreamsicle B y Maren Morris

“Maren Morris returned with an excellent album, Dreamsicle. A country-pop hybrid, the music is introspective, toe-tapping, and perhaps the best of her career. Standout tracks include ‘Holy Smoke,’ ‘Carry Me Through,’ and ‘Lemonade,’ all of which offer heartfelt lyrics that give an inside look into Morris’s heart.” — SM

Greetings From Your Hometown B y Jonas Brothers

“The Jonas Brothers have soundtracked so many chapters of my life, and Greetings From Your Hometown feels like a love letter to where they—and their fans—are now. The album is about growth, family, and the quieter shifts of adulthood without losing the anthemic quality that made their music so enduring. It’s thoughtful, emotionally grounded, and filled with songs that feel both familiar and newly resonant.” — MMF

