All of Lady Gaga's Best Moments On 'Saturday Night Live'

This weekend, Lady Gaga returned to Saturday Night Live as the host and musical act for the night, playing double duty for the historic New York City comedy show. The singer just released her seventh studio album, Mayhem, and the audience seemed to be packed with fans eager to see Gaga perform her news hits live.

In her opening monologue, Lady Gaga joked, “I know you might be thinking I’m here to promote my album, Mayhem, but I’m actually here to remind you that I’m an amazing actor... The last time I hosted was in 2013, and every aspect of my performance aged amazingly. There’s no reason to Google SNL 2013—Lady Gaga featuring R. Kelly.”

She added, “I promise to act, to sing—and to not do Joker 3.”

A Look Through The Iconic Moments

She delivered on that promise. Here are some of the best sketches and big moments from the fun-filled evening.

In “Wonderful Tonight,” Gaga and Bowen Yang were paired together to play a couple on a date night who discover they love the same song. And they sang it. As a courting ritual, it seems to have worked, because Gaga tells Yang, “If you’re hoping to get me in bed tonight, you’ll be disappointed. I’ll sleep with you, you’ll just be disappointed, because I’m not very good at it.”

There was more singing to come. In another sketch, she and Yang sing a song about Gen-Z slang like “slay” and “queening out,” begging for their friends and family to find some new terms.

Gaga and Yang sing, No more slay, no more slay—we know it sounds impossible, but there’s other words to say.

Thrilling the crowd, Lady Gaga chose Abracadabra from Mayhem for her first performance of the evening.

She later sang Killah, which features French electronic musician and producer Gesaffelstein.

There were some pre-recorded sketches as well, which included Gaga, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, and Ego Nwodim in a commercial for L’Oreal Easy Run mascara, a fictional mascara designed to run when you cry so people really know you’re going through it.

“A mascara that smears all over your face, letting the world know yes, I have been crying—and no, I’m not okay!” Gaga says, as black makeup slides down her face.

Later, in “Little Red Glasses” Gaga enjoyed showing off her New York accent with an infomercial for little red glasses as an accessory for a mature woman with an artsy bent.

“They’re the only glasses that say I teach philosophy of dance, and I eat tapas every night!” her character explains.

Gaga got to sing again, this time a piano ballad for a tiny mouse named Pip who is being bullied for his size. It’s a surprisingly uplifting moment. And then there was this sketch about a ridable suitcase, allowing Lady Gaga to zoom around backstage.

