Don’t Miss Out: The Biggest Events Lighting Up India This Season

Who’s ready to hit repeat on fun this season? From heart-thumping music festivals and mind-bending exhibitions to quirky lifestyle fests and festive surprises, India’s calendar is overflowing with experiences. Say neon lights, catchy drops, pop-up wonders, and moments you’ll actually remember. Whether you’re vibing with music, chasing creativity, or just hunting for the perfect weekend plan, we’ve got your ultimate guide to the coolest happenings across the country!

1) The Lil Flea, Delhi

Delhi is in for a vibrant weekend of creativity and culture! The Lil Flea makes its return with over 300 homegrown brands, a curated indie food district, live performances from artists like Anika, The Lojal Experience, and Wild Wild Women, and interactive experience zones featuring art pop-ups, DIY workshops, and mindful activities. With sustainability woven into every corner, this festival celebrates India’s evolving creative scene.

Dates: November 28–30, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM onwards

Venue: National Stadium, Delhi

2) Global Youth Festival 2025

Mumbai welcomes the Global Youth Festival 2025, a two-day spectacle of music, art, wellness, adventure, and social impact. Highlights include a grand opening by CM Shri Devendra Fadnavis, live sets on The Solaris Mainstage, immersive 360° LED Innerverse shows, and interactive workshops ranging from pottery to musical meditations. The festival promises inspiration, learning, and unforgettable experiences for the city’s young trailblazers.

Dates: December 6–7, 2025

Time: All day

Venue: Jio World Garden, Mumbai

3) The IFP Festival Season 15

Mumbai’s creative pulse will beat stronger than ever with IFP Festival Season 15. Two days of panels, masterclasses, and performances bring together some of India’s finest talent, including Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. From cinematic insights to musical interludes, the festival is a hub for innovation, inspiration, and storytelling.

Dates: November 29–30, 2025

Time: All day

Venue: Mehboob Studios, Bandra, Mumbai

4) ARTBAT India Tour

Mumbai’s nightlife gets a boost as ARTBAT Live lands at the Nesco Centre, Goregaon. The Ukrainian duo is known for their melodic, high-energy electronic sets, and this performance promises an unforgettable evening of pulsing beats, immersive visuals, and non-stop dance-floor magic.

Date: December 24, 2024

Time: Evening (TBA)

Venue: Nesco Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai

5) BTS Jung Kook’s ‘GOLDEN: The Moments’

Step into the world of Jung Kook in ‘GOLDEN: The Moments’, an immersive exhibition chronicling his journey from BTS’s “Golden Maknae” to global superstardom. Spanning concerts, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and milestones from his creative evolution, the showcase celebrates his artistry and dedication.

Dates: December 12, 2025 – January 11, 2026

Time: All day

Venue: Mehboob Studio, Mumbai

6) Sunburn Festival 2025

India’s ultimate EDM experience is back! Sunburn Festival 2025 lights up Infinity Bay, Sewri, Mumbai, with three nights of world-class DJs. Headliners include Sara Landry, David Guetta, and Axwell, alongside Mathame, Vini Vici, Layla Benitez, and other Indian and underground acts, ensuring a high-octane, pulsating musical journey.

Dates: December 19–21, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Venue: Infinity Bay, Sewri, Mumbai

7) Post Malone

Assam gets its first stadium show as Post Malone performs live at Khanapara Veterinary Ground, Guwahati. Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live in collaboration with the Government of Assam, this landmark concert promises a night filled with chart-topping hits, electrifying vibes, and unforgettable energy.

Date: December 8, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Khanapara Veterinary Ground, Guwahati, Assam

8) Indian Sneaker Festival

Mumbai turns into a paradise for sneakerheads and streetwear enthusiasts with the Indian Sneaker Festival (ISF) 2025. Expect two days of exclusive sneaker drops, streetwear pop-ups, live customisation stations, immersive art, and performances by Tyla, Lil Yachty, Charlotte de Witte, Alok, Pan-Pot, and Nicole Moudaber, blending fashion, music, and lifestyle into a high-energy experience.

Dates: December 6–7, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Venue: MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai

9) Orchid Music Festival 2025

Set against the Himalayan backdrop, Orchid Music Festival 2025 brings together international and regional talent for a unique day of music. Featuring Blue and EVERGLOW alongside artists like Neetesh Jung Kunwar, Sonam Wangchen, and Sofiyum, the festival fuses K-pop, pop, and local sounds for a cross-cultural, high-energy musical celebration.

Date: December 13, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM onwards

Venue: Paljor Stadium, Gangtok, Sikkim

10) Afrojack India Tour 2025

Electronic music fans, get ready to dance! Afrojack India Tour 2025 brings electrifying EDM sets, festival-style production, and immersive visuals across three cities. Head to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi‑NCR for a night of non-stop beats from one of the world’s leading DJs.

Dates: November 28–30, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM onwards

Venues: Mumbai — Drive-in Theatre / Jio World Drive; Bengaluru — Venue TBA; Delhi‑NCR — Final leg of the tour

11) Candlelight: Christmas Classics

Celebrate the festive season with Candlelight: Christmas Classics, an intimate evening of timeless carols and seasonal favourites performed under candlelight. Perfect for families, couples, and music lovers, the shows promise warmth, nostalgia, and enchantment.

Dates & Venues: December 5, 2025 — Afghan Church, Mumbai; December 21, 2025 — Radisson Blu Hotel, Bengaluru; December 25, 2025 — The Royal Opera House, Mumbai

Time: December 5 — 5:00 PM; December 21 — 9:00 PM; December 25 — 5:30 PM

No matter your taste or city, these events promise experiences that go beyond the ordinary — from heart-pounding beats and live performances to creative showcases and festive magic. Mark your calendars, grab your tickets, and get ready to immerse yourself in India’s most exciting cultural moments of the season!