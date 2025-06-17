Next-Gen Energy Meets Streetwear Legacy: Suhana Khan Joins Adidas Originals

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, some names stay timeless. adidas is one of them. Its three stripes are more than just a design—they’re a language, a lifestyle, a cultural marker. From athletes to artists, and now to the new-age youth icons, adidas has always found a way to stay current without letting go of its roots.

Enter Suhana Khan. As the new face of adidas Originals in India, Khan steps into a legacy brand that has long defined what it means to blend sport, street, and style. The partnership is a telling one, not just a celebrity endorsement, but a meeting point of two parallel energies: the heritage & legacy of the brand and the fresh, evolving pulse of today’s youth culture.

At the heart of this campaign is the Handball Spezial, a sneaker with history and a whole lot of personality. Originally designed in the late ‘70s for the handball courts of Europe, the Spezial has since made its way to sidewalks, skate parks, music videos, and runways. It’s a quiet icon—subtle in design but unmistakable in impact. And on Suhana Khan, it feels exactly right: unfussy, confident, current.

adidas Originals has always been more than just a sportswear label. The tee-toe sneakers, in particular, have become shorthand for self-expression. Think Superstars in hip-hop, Sambas on skaters, Gazelles on Britpop bands and now, Spezials on a new generation of creators and changemakers. With Khan stepping into this mix, the message is clear: legacy doesn’t age, it evolves.

The campaign visuals lean into this ethos, capturing Khan in a relaxed yet elevated take on streetwear. A Firebird track jacket, slouchy trousers, and the low-profile Spezial in an all-new colourway, it’s the kind of look that feels equal parts nostalgic and new. No overstatement, no try-hard styling. Just clean, iconic pieces worn with attitude.

And that’s really what the adidas Originals story has always been about. The clothes may nod to the past, but the people wearing them are always looking ahead. The Spezials, in particular, strike that balance effortlessly, sleek enough for city life, sturdy enough for everyday wear, and stylish enough to go from errands to editorials.

Alongside the Spezials, adidas Originals continues to reimagine its archive hits through collections like the T-toe series, merging retro influences with fresh drops in both classic and experimental colourways. From the revival of the Samba to a twist on the Gazelle, or the reworked SL72 and the updated Superstar 2, these icons aren’t just nostalgic—they’re style statements made modern. Originals remain a cultural constant, not because they follow trends, but because they set them.

So if you're wondering what the next chapter of streetwear looks like, consider this your preview: clean lines, iconic shoes, and a generation rewriting the rules, one pair of Spezials at a time.