The Ultimate Fall Watchlist: From Bollywood Romance To Timeless Classics

This is the season of returning — to warmer layers, familiar rituals, and the stories that feel like old friends. There’s something deeply comforting about rewatching films in the fall: the predictability of a happy ending, the nostalgia of a favourite song, or the familiarity of a scene you’ve seen a dozen times before. It’s less about discovering something new and more about rediscovering the feelings these stories once gave us.

Here’s a curated watchlist of films, from timeless global favourites to Bollywood staples, that are perfect for crisp autumn evenings.

Pride and Prejudice (2005)



Autumn belongs to period dramas, and Joe Wright’s masterpiece is as much about the landscapes as it is about Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Fitzwilliam Darcy. The misty fields, the candlelit interiors and the simmering romance make it the perfect film to watch when you want to sink into another world. It feels like stepping outside into the crisp air and finding warmth in small, stolen glances.

Little Women (2019)



Few films capture the spirit of autumn like Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. The earthy palette, the fireside conversations, the rush of ambition and heartbreak — it’s all woven into a story about sisterhood. Watching it in fall feels like spending an evening with family, wrapped in quilts, laughter and a touch of melancholy that never quite leaves you.

When Harry Met Sally (1989)



Autumn in New York has never looked better than in When Harry Met Sally. The fallen leaves in Central Park, the witty dialogue that sparks like fire, and the comfort of knowing that love will eventually find its way — it’s the kind of rom-com that begs to be watched with hot chocolate in hand.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)



This is the film you turn to when the season feels a little heavy and you want to be reminded of the lighter days of young love. With its sharp humour, clever writing, rooftop serenade, and the iconic poem, it balances autumn’s introspection with a dose of playfulness.

Notting Hill (1999)



There’s something uniquely autumnal about this one. Maybe it’s the grey London skies or the quiet charm of bookshops, but Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant’s love story unfolds with the same tenderness as the season itself. It’s the film you put on when you want romance to feel a little slower, a little gentler.

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)



Set in the halls of academia, Mona Lisa Smile carries the intellectual, autumnal atmosphere of change. It’s a story about women learning to question the lives they’ve been told to accept, making it the perfect film to watch when the season itself feels like a transition.

Nancy Drew (2007)



For the afternoons when rain taps against the window, Nancy Drew is the easy mystery to revisit. It’s playful, light-hearted and just the right amount of adventurous — a reminder that autumn doesn’t have to be all seriousness.

Wake Up Sid (2009)



No Bollywood film fits autumn’s spirit of self-discovery better than Wake Up Sid. Watching Sid transform from aimless to awakened mirrors the season itself — quietly changing, almost unnoticeably, until one day it’s undeniable. This film feels like the cinematic version of chai on a breezy evening.

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)



With it being the peak of the festive season, it is also about family — the ties that comfort and frustrate us in equal measure. Dil Dhadakne Do may be set on a cruise, but its exploration of relationships, secrets, and growth makes it a film to rewatch when you want to laugh, cry and feel a little lighter about your own family chaos.

Love Aaj Kal (2009)



It's the time of the year that sits between nostalgia and the present, which makes Love Aaj Kal the perfect companion. It's two timelines, weaving old-school romance with modern love, echoing the season’s in-between-ness — a beautiful reminder that love changes, but its essence remains the same.

Tamasha (2015)



For nights that feel less cosy and more contemplative, this is the film to turn to. Imtiaz Ali’s story of identity and performance captures the bittersweet beauty of change. Watching it in fall is like holding a mirror to yourself — both unsettling and deeply necessary.

Sanam Teri Kasam (2016)



Not every evening needs lightness — sometimes you want to lean into its melancholia. Sanam Teri Kasam is unapologetically tragic, yet heartbreak has its place in the season. It’s the kind of film that leaves you quiet, lingering long after the credits.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)



This is nostalgia's Bollywood anthem. Friendships, travels, songs that feel like youth captured on screen — it’s the ultimate rewatch for when you need joy mixed with a little longing.

Cocktail (2012)



With its glossy exteriors and complex love triangle, Cocktail is the film for nights that need a touch of glamour. Beneath the sparkle is a story of heartbreak and self-discovery, making it richer than it first appears.

Dostana (2008)



Sometimes all you need is something light. Dostana is funny, irreverent and easy on the heart—exactly the kind of film to lift you up on a gloomy evening.

Autumn isn’t just about the weather changing — it’s about us changing too. Each of these films, whether it’s Elizabeth Bennet walking through misty fields or Sid learning to see the world differently, holds a reminder of transitions, relationships and the warmth that can be found in familiar stories. That’s why they feel especially comforting in fall — they echo the season’s bittersweet beauty while wrapping us in the safety of rewatching old favourites.

