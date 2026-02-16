Top Things To See At India Design ID 2026

Returning for its fourteenth edition, India Design ID 2026 reclaims its position as the country’s most influential design week, where creativity, craftsmanship, and contemporary living intersect. Taking place from February 19 to 22 at the NSIC Grounds in Okhla, New Delhi, the fair brings together over 150 leading Indian and international brands, offering a sweeping view of how design in India is evolving today. From bespoke furniture and collectible objects to immersive spatial experiences, the event reflects a design culture that is increasingly global, experimental, and deeply rooted in material intelligence.
More than a trade fair, India Design ID has grown into a cultural platform that celebrates dialogue, discovery, and design-led thinking. Through its signature verticals, including ID Exhibit, ID Symposium, ID Honours, Special Projects, and the newly launched ID Salon, the 2026 edition unfolds as a layered, multi-sensory experience. Anchored in the theme The Age of Design Syncretism, this year’s showcase invites visitors to explore how tradition meets technology, craft meets innovation, and local narratives meet international perspectives, positioning Delhi as a vibrant hub in the global design conversation.
From landmark installations and collectible design to global voices and immersive experiences, India Design ID 2026 promises a week where creativity takes centre stage. So, here is your definitive guide to the ideas, makers, and moments shaping the future of design.
The Age of Design Syncretism
The Age of Design Syncretism defines the mood at the fair, capturing a moment where design refuses to fit into neat boxes. Across exhibitions and installations, traditional craftsmanship blends seamlessly with new-age technology, while regional material stories converse with global aesthetics. The result is a body of work that feels fluid, fearless, and forward, shaped by a new generation of designers who navigate disciplines, cultures , and identities with effortless ease.
ID Exhibit
ID Exhibit remains the heart of the fair, bringing together over 150 showcases across five curated sections: Experience & Editions, Design, French Art de Vivre, ID Collectible, and Outdoor & Installations. Here, furniture, lighting, accessories, and immersive spatial installations unfold in a seamless flow, balancing bold experimentation with polished refinement. From established design houses to independent studios and material innovators, the exhibit offers a compelling snapshot of contemporary design today while hinting at where it’s headed next.
ID Symposium
ID Symposium continues to be the intellectual heartbeat of the fair, a space where ideas are exchanged, debated, and reimagined. Over the years, it has hosted some of the most influential voices in global design and architecture, from Peter Zumthor and Mario Bellini to Alberto Alessi, BV Doshi, Bijoy Jain, and Salma Samar Damluji, cementing its reputation as a global forum for design-forward thinking.
For 2026, the symposium embraces a co-authored format, developed in collaboration with partners including Business France, Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Luxury Committee, The Design Village with Studio Archohm, Wallmakers, and Iram Sultan Design Studio. The result is a dynamic exchange of perspectives that positions design as a collective, cultural practice, one shaped as much by dialogue as by discipline.
DESIGN, TOMORROW
Curated by fair director Misha Bains, this year’s Special Project, DESIGN, TOMORROW, offers a glimpse into what the future of design looks like right now. The exhibition places Indian design within a global framework, presenting installations that fluidly blur the lines between art, architecture, and collectible objects.
With material experimentation and conceptual thinking at its core, the showcase reimagines familiar forms through a fresh, forward-looking lens, transforming everyday ideas into bold new propositions that speak to the next chapter of contemporary design.
ID Salon
Making its debut this year, ID Salon introduces a refined, gallery-led platform for collectible design in India where objects are valued for their authorship, material intelligence, and cultural depth. Bringing together international galleries and ateliers, the Salon presents limited-edition furniture, textiles, lighting, and sculptural works that blur the lines between craft, art, and contemporary design.
Held at Bikaner House in New Delhi from February 19 to 22, 2026, ID Salon reflects the growing maturity of India’s collectible design ecosystem. Conceived under the curatorial vision of Misha Bains, the platform prioritises curation and restraint over scale, positioning design as both cultural expression and long-term investment. Featuring leading galleries such as Æquo, Galerie SCENE OUVERTE, Alexis de Ducla International, and Shakti Design Residency, ID Salon marks a decisive moment for India’s collectible design culture, confident, considered, and globally engaged.
French Art de Vivre
The French Art de Vivre pavilion returns as one of the most anticipated highlights of India Design ID 2026, positioning France as the Country of Honour in a celebration of craftsmanship, creativity, and contemporary living. Presented in collaboration with Business France, the pavilion brings together heritage techniques and modern innovation, offering a refined glimpse into how French design continues to evolve while remaining rooted in tradition.
Held at the NSIC Grounds in Okhla, New Delhi, the immersive showcase unfolds as part of the India–France Year of Innovation 2026. Featuring a thoughtfully curated selection of leading French Houses across design, décor, fashion, gastronomy, and technology, the pavilion reflects a dynamic dialogue between savoir-faire and sustainability. As Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, notes, the exhibition represents a powerful convergence of lifestyle excellence and innovation, fostering creative collaboration between the two countries. More than a showcase, French Art de Vivre emerges as a cultural bridge, where tradition meets the future, and design becomes a shared language of elegance, intelligence, and global exchange.
At ID Delhi 2026, design reveals itself as a living, breathing spectrum spanning collectible objects and architectural visions, material innovation, and cultural storytelling. More than a fair, it emerges as a dynamic meeting ground for ideas, identities, and imagination, reaffirming its place as where the future of Indian design is not just showcased, but shaped.