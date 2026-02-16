Top Things To See At India Design ID 2026

Returning for its fourteenth edition, India Design ID 2026 reclaims its position as the country’s most influential design week, where creativity, craftsmanship, and contemporary living intersect. Taking place from February 19 to 22 at the NSIC Grounds in Okhla, New Delhi, the fair brings together over 150 leading Indian and international brands, offering a sweeping view of how design in India is evolving today. From bespoke furniture and collectible objects to immersive spatial experiences, the event reflects a design culture that is increasingly global, experimental, and deeply rooted in material intelligence.

More than a trade fair, India Design ID has grown into a cultural platform that celebrates dialogue, discovery, and design-led thinking. Through its signature verticals, including ID Exhibit, ID Symposium, ID Honours, Special Projects, and the newly launched ID Salon, the 2026 edition unfolds as a layered, multi-sensory experience. Anchored in the theme The Age of Design Syncretism, this year’s showcase invites visitors to explore how tradition meets technology, craft meets innovation, and local narratives meet international perspectives, positioning Delhi as a vibrant hub in the global design conversation.

From landmark installations and collectible design to global voices and immersive experiences, India Design ID 2026 promises a week where creativity takes centre stage. So, here is your definitive guide to the ideas, makers, and moments shaping the future of design.