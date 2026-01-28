The New Fashion Launches That Are Setting The Tone This January

This month’s fashion launches signal a collective shift toward intention over excess. Across categories, from couture-rooted collections and everyday dressing to footwear, jewellery and accessories, brands are focusing on movement, memory, and wearability rather than spectacle. There’s a noticeable return to craft and personal storytelling, with designs that feel lived-in rather than styled-for-the-moment. Here are the launches shaping the season ahead.

SANDRO Paris introduces Summer Vibration for Spring Summer 2026

SANDRO’s Spring Summer 2026 collection moves with a sense of freedom and quiet confidence. Fluid silhouettes, soft ruffles and fringe-led textures bring lightness to structured forms, while lingerie-inspired lace and satin remain subtle and refined. The collection embraces contrast, balancing softness with strength and intimacy with ease.

Canali’s Sartorial Cocktail shapes a refined Fall Winter 2026 wardrobe

Sartorial Cocktail sees Canali refining outerwear with restraint and precision. Cashmere coats, relaxed trench silhouettes and utility-inspired jackets come together through careful proportions and luxurious fabrics. Leather details add depth, creating a wardrobe that feels polished without feeling rigid or formal.

Papa Don’t Preach debuts its first high jewellery collection inspired by modern India

Papa Don’t Preach launches its first-ever high jewellery collection, drawing inspiration from modern India and the idea of jewellery as something meant to last beyond trends. The 40-piece collection includes handcrafted chokers, necklaces, earrings, handcuffs and rings, crafted in 14–18k gold and set with uncut diamonds, rubies, emeralds, tourmalines, tanzanites and pink sapphires. Staying true to the brand’s signature aesthetic, the collection celebrates bold colour, playful balance and an abundant use of polki at its core.

Michael Kors marks the Year of the Horse with a considered new capsule

Michael Kors’ Year of the Horse capsule focuses on symbolism rather than spectacle. Handbags take centre stage, supported by select ready-to-wear pieces in rich, festive tones. The edit feels optimistic and celebratory while remaining grounded in clean, modern design.

Payal Singhal’s Shahnameh reflects modern femininity through history and transition

Shahnameh unfolds as a journey of transformation. Regal, structured silhouettes inspired by Persian heritage gradually soften into fluid forms, reflecting contemporary femininity. Intricate embroidery, rich silks and a colour palette that moves from jewel tones to earthy hues give the collection depth without nostalgia.

Summer Away’s Athena channels holiday evenings for Resort 2026

Athena captures the feeling of unhurried summer nights. Bias-cut slip dresses, printed sets and softly voluminous silhouettes blur the line between city and shore. Crafted in lightweight fabrics, the collection is designed to move easily from day into night.

Ferragamo Pre-Fall 2026 unfolds as a story of movement, memory and warmth

Ferragamo’s Pre-Fall 2026 collection blends 1920s Hollywood glamour with Maximilian Davis’ Caribbean influences. Elongated silhouettes, nautical references and sun-washed tones bring warmth to tailored forms, while accessories and footwear extend the brand’s heritage into contemporary proportions.

Onitsuka Tiger launches TIGRUN, where performance inspiration meets fashion form

TIGRUN by Onitsuka draws from vintage running shoes while leaning firmly into fashion. Tonal finishes, layered textures and sculptural GEL accents add visual interest, while comfort-focused technology remains understated. It is athletic in spirit, styled for everyday wear.

Āroka enters a new chapter with The Arrival

The Arrival marks a refined evolution for Āroka. Sharp lines are balanced with fluid draping, while pleating, ruching and lace details bring continuity across silhouettes. A restrained colour palette allows form and texture to lead the narrative.

HEYDUDE presents Wally and Wendy as winter comfort essentials

HEYDUDE’s winter edit focuses on ease and warmth. Lightweight slip-ons transition smoothly between indoor and outdoor settings, designed for everyday comfort.

Maje explores the art of layering with Layers in the City

Layers in the City revisits classic codes through a contemporary lens. Tweeds, flannel and knits are styled with sheer accents and clean tailoring, grounded in neutral tones. The collection treats layering as a styling language rather than a seasonal requirement.

AMAMA celebrates the emotion of Indian weddings with Badhai Ho

Badhai Ho draws from the visual rhythm of Indian wedding celebrations. Sculptural forms, zircon stones and pearls come together in jewellery that feels festive yet composed. Designed for long celebrations, the pieces balance tradition with modern wearability.

Gully Labs and Nivia’s Maidaan is rooted in culture, community and everyday movement

Maidaan reflects shared memories of neighbourhood grounds and unfiltered expression. Relaxed jerseys and functional sneakers bring comfort and practicality into focus, grounding the collection in lived experience rather than spectacle.

November Noon’s Umbre brings Varanasi’s textile legacy into Autumn Winter

Umbre highlights November Noon’s commitment to craft. Traditional weaving techniques meet experimental yarn blends and thoughtful tailoring, resulting in garments where textile takes precedence over trend. The collection remains rooted in process and proportion.

YAM India tells a print-led story in Of Land, Sea and Blooms

Hand-drawn florals and abstract motifs define this collection, where surface design carries the narrative. Effortless silhouettes allow the prints to breathe, supported by breathable fabrics and modern, versatile forms.

ituvana’s Lila Vana is designed for ease, continuity and quiet luxury

Lila Vana centres on adaptability. Free-size wraps and fluid silhouettes allow garments to adjust naturally to the wearer, prioritising comfort while remaining grounded in craft and thoughtful construction.

Siddhartha Bansal’s The Great Indian Rhapsody celebrates India’s instinctive stylists

This collection honours India’s everyday style-makers. Familiar silhouettes are reimagined through layered prints, bold textures and playful volume, translating street instinct into couture-level expression with joy and confidence.

PINQ POLKA reshapes the idea of everyday shapewear

Designed for movement and comfort, PINQ POLKA’s shapewear focuses on ease rather than restriction. Thoughtful construction allows the pieces to integrate seamlessly into daily routines, moving beyond occasion-only wear.

Miraggio leans into playful romance with the Love Collection 2026

The Love Collection brings a light, expressive mood to accessories. Heart-shaped bags in glossy finishes anchor the edit, supported by compact pieces designed for gifting and styling alike.

Comet introduces Apex as a new expression of Indian sneaker design

Apex balances performance-inspired design with everyday wearability. Structured yet comfortable, the silhouette reflects Comet’s growing confidence in building sneakers that move beyond trend-led design.

Bungalow Swim designs swimwear that feels like a second skin

Bungalow Swim focuses on fit, comfort and inclusivity. Thoughtful construction and a versatile colour palette make the pieces wearable across settings, designed to feel confident without being performative.

Advait’s KORO reimagines architecture through fluid eveningwear

KORO interprets structural inspiration through softness and movement. Clean lines curve gently, while controlled colour accents bring dimension to a monochrome base. The result feels futuristic yet wearable.

Zoori by Hazoorilal Legacy designs jewellery meant for real, everyday wear

Zoori focuses on lightweight, versatile pieces designed to move easily from day to night. The collection prioritises comfort and practicality without sacrificing elegance.

Nappa Dori rethinks modern travel with the Wingman collection

Wingman blends heritage detailing with contemporary functionality. Lightweight construction, thoughtful organisation and refined materials create luggage designed for intentional, effortless travel.

Marie Lichtenberg debuts leather locket bracelets as an evolution of her symbolic language

Leather straps paired with gold lockets and precious stones introduce a tactile dimension to Marie Lichtenberg’s designs. The pieces feel intimate, enduring and quietly expressive.

Attrangi’s Banjaran collection brings tribal soul into modern jewellery

Banjaran draws from tribal influences while maintaining contemporary restraint. Textured forms and bold detailing result in jewellery that feels expressive yet refined.

New Balance introduces the 1080v15 with a renewed focus on performance comfort

The 1080v15 debuts Infinion Foam for enhanced cushioning and durability. A redesigned upper improves breathability, creating a running shoe built for consistency and long-term comfort.

Mile Collective positions itself between activewear and everyday essentials

Mile Collective designs clothing that moves easily through the day. Soft fabrics, intuitive fits and relaxed silhouettes blur the line between movement and rest.

Something Sustainable returns to craft and memory with Sundream

Sundream draws from Ajrakh printing and natural dyes, reflecting India’s landscapes and craft heritage. Handwoven textiles and earthy tones create pieces that feel honest and quietly timeless.

World of Anaar expands its universe with a new wedding-season edit

This edit introduces block heels, clutches and signature dazzlers designed for long celebrations. Comfort and craftsmanship come together, allowing style to last well beyond the ceremony.

No Nasties introduces a women’s collection rooted in ease and conscious design

Relaxed silhouettes, expressive prints and versatile co-ords define No Nasties’ latest edit. The focus remains on everyday wearability with a mindful approach.

Disobedience’s ERA 2 pushes sculptural vegan footwear forward

ERA 2 explores bold silhouettes, artisan-woven textures and sculptural heels. The collection balances rebellion with refinement, treating footwear as collectible design.

Safaa’s A Little Forever blends modern silhouettes with quiet emotion

A Little Forever feels intimate and reflective. Designed for moments that transition gently from day to evening, the collection balances modernity with sentiment.

The Bear House captures the feeling of arrival with In My City: Bangkok

This travel-led edit reflects the in-between moments of settling into a new place. Relaxed flannels and easy layers offer comfort without excess, designed for everyday exploration.

ECCO introduces the Metropole Oslo W Loafer for understated city dressing

The Metropole Oslo W Loafer combines minimalist design with ergonomic comfort. Premium leather and classic detailing make it a reliable choice for daily wear.

Da Milano revisits classic trunk travel with a limited-edition fur trolley

This limited-edition piece reimagines vintage travel through a bold lens. Designed as both functional and statement-making, it stands as a collector’s object.

Eyemode approaches eyewear through mood, intention and lifestyle

Eyemode categorises eyewear by use rather than trend, offering designs tailored to different moments. Lightweight construction and UV protection keep function at the forefront.

Timex and MM6 Maison Margiela continue their dialogue on time and utility

Reworking the Timex T80, the collaboration blends heritage with conceptual design. Gold-tone finishes add subtle tension between function and fashion.

The Reva Wedding Collection by P.N. Gadgil & Sons

P.N. Gadgil & Sons’ Reva Wedding Collection brings together diamonds, gold and gemstones in designs created for the many ceremonies that define an Indian wedding. From sangeet to vivaah, the pieces balance traditional motifs with refined craftsmanship, offering jewellery that feels timeless, elegant and made to last beyond the occasion.

Dressfolk’s latest collection reinterprets Banarasi brocade through modern silhouettes

Dressfolk’s new collection revisits Banarasi brocade with a contemporary approach, transforming traditional textiles into clean, wearable silhouettes. Rooted in craft and longevity, the designs highlight the richness of Banarasi weaving while keeping the forms modern, versatile and suited to everyday dressing.

adidas Handball Spezial returns as a heritage sneaker shaped by culture

Originally designed in the late 1970s, the adidas Handball Spezial continues to evolve beyond its sporting roots. With its understated design and strong cultural associations, the sneaker reflects adidas Originals’ legacy of self-expression, proving that classic silhouettes remain relevant across generations.

This month’s launches highlight a growing focus on craft, wearability and thoughtful design. Across collections, there is a clear move toward pieces that feel considered, lasting and rooted in real life.

