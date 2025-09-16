Victoria Beckham's Netflix Docuseries Is Set To Premiere This October

Once again, Victoria Beckham will be in the spotlight, but this time, rather than sharing her designs or returning as Posh, she'll be the subject of her own docuseries. Titled Victoria Beckham, the three-part series will premiere on Thursday, 9 October.

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Nadia Hallgren and from the makers of the Emmy Award–winning BECKHAM, the documentary will be produced by Studio 99, the production company founded by David Beckham. It promises to take viewers on an unfiltered behind-the-scenes exploration into Victoria's wide-ranging and longstanding career from a global popstar to a fashion designer and businesswoman.



Following her appearance in BECKHAM, the 2023 Netflix hit centred on her husband, all eyes will solely be on Victoria this time around. The new series will trace her journey from her formative years and rise to fame with the Spice Girls to her current role as the head of her namesake fashion brand.



Right in time for fashion month, the series is also set to follow Victoria as she prepares for one of her most ambitious shows to date at Paris Fashion Week.

Photograph: (Netflix)

As described by Netflix, the show offers an 'intimate' look into Victoria's personal and professional life as a cultural and fashion influence. In addition to archival material, the series will feature candid conversations with Victoria’s inner circle, including key figures in the fashion industry. While David is expected to appear throughout the series, reports allege that it is unlikely that their eldest son, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham will appear.

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well as the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

Read the original article on ELLE UK.