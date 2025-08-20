We Are Entering Eclipse Season, Here's What It Means For Each Star Sign

The cosmic spotlight is about to intensify — we're heading into eclipse season with two powerful celestial events that will shake up all of our worlds in the most transformative ways. On September 7, we'll experience a total lunar eclipse in Pisces, followed by a partial solar eclipse in Virgo on September 21. If you've been feeling like change is in the air, you're absolutely right.

Remember, eclipses work on a six-month timeline. The themes that emerge now will continue developing until March 2026. Stay flexible, trust the process, and don't resist the changes that want to unfold. Sometimes the universe needs to shake up our carefully laid plans to redirect us toward something far better than we could have imagined.

What Makes This Eclipse Season Special

This eclipse season focuses on the Pisces-Virgo axis, which means we're being asked to balance our intuitive, spiritual side with our practical, analytical nature. The September 7 lunar eclipse brings matters of intuition, spirituality, and creativity to the forefront, asking us to let go of rigid structures and embrace flow and surrender. Meanwhile, the September 21 solar eclipse will encourage us to really get organised and think critically about how to establish powerful new habits.

Think of eclipses as the universe's way of fast-forwarding your life's trajectory. They're cosmic accelerators that bring sudden shifts, unexpected revelations, and opportunities for major course corrections.

How Each Sign Will Feel The Eclipse Energy

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your hidden spiritual side is calling louder than ever. The Pisces eclipse illuminates your 12th house of dreams and subconscious, bringing prophetic dreams and intuitive downloads. You might find yourself drawn to meditation, therapy, or mystical practices. The Virgo eclipse then grounds these insights in your 6th house of daily routines, marking the perfect time to build healthier habits that support your spiritual growth.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Friendships and your place in communities take center stage. The Pisces eclipse in your 11th house might reveal which connections truly nourish your soul versus those that drain you. Expect surprises from your social circle. The Virgo eclipse activates your 5th house of creativity and romance, encouraging you to express yourself more authentically and maybe find love through shared interests.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Career transformation is coming whether you're ready or not. The Pisces eclipse highlights your 10th house of reputation and professional life — you might receive unexpected recognition or feel called to a completely different path. The Virgo eclipse then illuminates your 4th house of home and family, suggesting these career changes will ripple into your personal life in beautiful ways.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Deep transformation around shared resources and intimacy unfolds. The Pisces eclipse activates your 8th house of joint finances, taxes, and psychological depths — expect revelations about money matters or profound emotional healing. The Virgo eclipse in your 2nd house of personal values and income then helps you rebuild your financial foundation on more solid ground.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is your moment to shine, dear Virgo. The Pisces eclipse in your 7th house brings relationship revelations — partnerships either deepen significantly or reach natural completion points. The solar eclipse in your own sign on September 21 is like a cosmic birthday gift, offering fresh starts and the chance to reinvent yourself completely.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Health and work routines get a major overhaul. The Pisces eclipse in your 6th house might reveal health issues that need attention or inspire you to completely transform your daily schedule. The Virgo eclipse in your 12th house of release suggests you're letting go of old patterns that no longer serve your wellbeing. Rest and reflection are crucial now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Home and family dynamics shift dramatically. The Pisces eclipse in your 4th house might bring property changes, family revelations, or a deep need to create a more spiritually nourishing living space. The Virgo eclipse in your 10th house suggests these domestic changes will actually enhance your professional reputation and career prospects.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Communication and learning take priority during this eclipse season, Capricorn. The Pisces eclipse in your 3rd house brings important conversations with siblings or neighbours, and you might feel called to study something completely new, while the Virgo eclipse in your 9th house will expand these local insights into bigger philosophical or educational opportunities.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This is your time for major personal transformation. The lunar eclipse in your own sign is like a spiritual rebirth — you're being called to embrace your most authentic, intuitive self. Release any versions of yourself that feel outdated. The Virgo eclipse in your 7th house then brings this new you into your closest relationships, where partners will either celebrate your growth or reveal their true colours.

