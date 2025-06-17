Cool Contemporary Artists We Love For Their 3D, Glitter And Dreamlike Work

Scrolling through Instagram, I stumbled upon art — not the kind you expect, but the kind that makes you stop and say, 'Wow, I need that! It’s cool, playful, and so wildly unique and you know instantly that it’s one-of-a-kind. This is one of those rare moments where I silently thank social media for the discovery — because in a world of copy-paste, finding something truly original feels like striking gold. It’s not just art you look at— it’s art you feel something for.

It’s the kind of art that keeps you hooked — the kind you don’t just scroll past. Once you see it, you won’t forget it. You’ll want it like a treasure, because it’s that good. So here's a list of artists you’ll be obsessed with — creators whose work stays with you. Bold, original, and impossible to ignore, they’re the ones to remember.

Luisa Carolina

Her style is effortlessly impeccable, and her art speaks volumes without saying a word. With the stroke of a brush, she transforms metallic textures into fluid, hypnotic patterns — a fusion of precision and instinct that’s entirely her own. Her palette glows with iridescent hues, often shifting between soft surrealism and bold abstraction, always leaving a trace of emotion behind. There’s a magnetic stillness in her work — like each piece is quietly alive, waiting for you to feel it, not just see it. Luisa isn’t just painting — she’s creating moments of reflection, wrapped in shimmer and depth.

Nicholas Hernandez

Known for his immersive 3D art, he blurs the line between digital and tangible. His works are a masterclass in texture— layered, surreal, and strangely lifelike. Every piece feels like it could be touched, pulled, or stepped into, often evoking a sense of dreamlike disorientation. With an instinct for shape, space, and shadow, Nicholas creates visual landscapes that feel both futuristic and intimate— a digital daydream made real.

Sara Shakeel

The undisputed queen of crystal art, she transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary, one shimmer at a time. Fusing photography, glitter, and digital collage, her signature style wraps the human form, everyday objects, and even landscapes in dazzling crystal and diamond textures. From stretch marks to spacecrafts, nothing is off-limits in her glitter-drenched world. Her art doesn’t just sparkle, it empowers, provokes, and heals. A visual celebration of beauty, resilience, and glam, Sara’s work is a reminder that magic can be found in the most unexpected places.

Dan Lam

Famous for her “drippy” sculptures that look like they’re melting off the edge of reality, her work is equal parts playful and provocative. Using materials like polyurethane foam, resin, and vibrant pigments, she creates oozing, otherworldly forms that feel alien yet oddly satisfying. Glossy, gooey, and glowing in neon, her pieces straddle the line between attraction and discomfort— a perfect visual metaphor for beauty that doesn’t play by the rules. Lam’s art doesn’t just sit pretty, it drips with attitude.

JeeYoung Lee

A visionary from South Korea, she doesn’t just create art— she builds entire worlds. Her dreamlike scenes are crafted entirely by hand within the walls of her small studio, with no digital manipulation involved. Every backdrop, prop, and detail is sculpted with obsessive care, resulting in surreal tableaux that look like stills from a waking dream. Her work explores memory, identity, and emotion through physical storytelling, transforming the invisible into something tangible. In a world of digital illusions, Lee’s analog magic feels radical and rare.

Emily Van Hoff

Textiles aren’t just materials — they’re a language. With thread as her ink and fabric as her canvas, she transforms everyday textiles into art that feels both tactile and poetic. Her pieces are bold yet soft, often blending typography, color, and texture to explore identity, intimacy, and the stories we stitch into our surroundings. Whether it’s a hand-embroidered phrase or a layered textile installation, Van Hoff’s work invites you to pause, touch, and feel — proving that art can be as cozy as it is thought-provoking.

I keep circling back to these pages, mesmerised — and something tells me, you will too.