What If Your Favourite Summer Cocktails Were 2025 Summer Hit Songs

Summer calls for a cocktail in hand, the kind that instantly refreshes you and cools your sweat, preferably with a mini umbrella sticking out for extra beach vibes. But what if you’re all out of your favourite margarita mix? Or maybe you just want to savour that same mood without the buzz. Fear not, for music is here to help: songs that capture the spirit of your favourite summer drinks, their flavours translated into sound.

Image Courtesy: IStock Photos

Each cocktail has its own personality and the perfect tracks reflect those vibes. From fizzy citrus to rich and tropical, these pairings let you taste summer through melodies and rhythms. So instead of reaching for a glass, put on one of these playlists and let the music pour in. It’s a way to experience summer’s essence anytime, anywhere, even without a drink.

Take a look at this list and find the song that matches your go-to cocktail mood. Whether you’re craving something zesty like a Yuzu Highball or something smooth and strong like a Whiskey Sour, these soundtracks bring your favourite summer moments to life.

Strawberry Margarita - 'This Is For' By TWICE

First up is the most iconic summer cocktail – the Strawberry Margarita. And the song that perfectly matches this beloved bright red drink is none other than This Is For by iconic K-Pop girl group TWICE.

After a four-year hiatus, TWICE made a highly anticipated comeback on July 11 with their fourth full-length album, This Is For. The title track bursts with confident energy and bright vibes that perfectly mirror the lively, sweet-tart kick of a Strawberry Margarita. Just like the cocktail’s refreshing blend of fresh fruit and citrus, the song balances boldness with a playful edge. And as a fun bonus, the music video features TWICE members in strawberry red outfits studded with sparkly pins that look like seeds. This is a match made in heaven.

Piña Colada - 'Manchild' By Sabrina Carpenter

Next up is the classic Piña Colada, known for its creamy and tangy mix of coconut and pineapple. Sabrina Carpenter’s Manchild is the perfect musical match for this indulgent cocktail.

Released in early June, Manchild blends playful, upbeat pop with a touch of disco, capturing the same carefree vibe as a Piña Colada served at a beach party. The song’s catchy melodies and lighthearted energy make it an irresistible pairing that feels both fun and luxurious, perfect for hot summer days. Listen to this song on your next road trip, and you’ll find yourself as relaxed as though you're sipping a Piña Colada under a parasol.

Whiskey Sour - 'No Sign of Weakness' By Burna Boy

With its sharp edge and citrusy lift, the Whiskey Sour brings both class and cool to any summer night. And no track embodies that duality quite like Burna Boy’s No Sign of Weakness.

Powered by hard-hitting percussion and Burna Boy’s signature deep voice, the track commands attention with the same sharp edge as Whiskey Sour: smooth at first sip, then unmistakably strong. Just like the cocktail balances sweetness with a citrusy kick, Burna Boy fuses hip-hop attitude with Afro-fusion rhythms and razor-sharp clarity to deliver a track that’s as powerful as it is precise. No Sign of Weakness stings and burns in all the right ways, like a double Whiskey Sour on the rocks.

Pink Grapefruit Soju - 'Soda Pop' By Saja Boys

It may not be a cocktail in the traditional sense, but Pink Grapefruit Soju definitely deserves its title as a summer drink. And Saja Boys may not be a real K-pop group, but they have definitely taken over the K-pop scene with their catchy anthem Soda Pop.

A flavoured twist on Korea’s go-to spirit, Pink Grapefruit Soju is smooth, sweet, and deceptively easy to drink—perfect for summer nights when you want to keep things light but still feel a buzz. That same surface-level sweetness pulses through the song, the breakout track from the fictional K-pop group featured in Netflix’s 2025 global hit film K-Pop Demon Hunters. On first listen, the song feels like a typical K-pop anthem full of bubblegum charm and catchy hooks. But a closer look at the lyrics—filled with obsession, possession, and hunger—reveals something darker lurking beneath the sugary melodies. Just like Pink Grapefruit Soju, Soda Pop goes down easy, but stay too long and you might find yourself in deeper trouble than you expected.

Lemon Drop - 'Lemon Drop' By ATEEZ

Known for its bright, citrusy punch and perfect balance of sweet and tart, the Lemon Drop is a classic summer cocktail. And Lemon Drop, the title track of K-pop boy group ATEEZ’s 2025 summer comeback album GOLDEN HOUR : Part 3, is the obvious musical counterpart of the drink, and it’s not just because of the shared name.

Lemon Drop perfectly captures the eponymous cocktail's essence in style and vibe; "sweet but with a little kick" in the words of ATEEZ themselves, the track blends smooth R&B rhythms with a fresh, playful energy that’s both laid-back and confident. The music video further amplifies this mood, featuring ATEEZ members in sultry visuals that evoke the heat of summer nights. Both the song and the drink Lemon Drop are effortless to enjoy, deceptively light in tone, but with enough depth and bite to leave a lasting impression. This is summer sophistication in a glass and on the playlist. Do as the lyrics say, raise your glass of Lemon Drop and toast "Cheers to this night."

Cuba Libre - 'Diet Pepsi' By Addison Rae

A thirst-quenching mix of rum, cola, and lime, the Cuba Libre is one of summer’s most iconic cocktails. And Addison Rae’s Diet Pepsi, named after one of its main ingredients, is the fizzy and boozy song that tastes just like a Cuba Libre sounds.

Much like a Cuba Libre, Diet Pepsi is effervescent from the first sip. With crisp, retro-inspired production and Addison Rae’s layered, whispery vocals, the song wraps you in a warm embrace and makes you feel slightly dizzy. Diet Pepsi has the same sweet, slightly spiked energy that makes the cocktail a classic. Whether you’re sipping a Cuba Libre or dancing to Diet Pepsi, the effect is the same: it’s summer, and everything feels a little more electric.

Yuzu Highball - 'I WANT IT' By STAYC

Yuzu Highball is a crisp and refreshing cocktail that’s become a favorite among young drinkers looking for something light and lively. But if you can’t find a Yuzu Highball at your nearest bar, try listening to the equally crisp and refreshing I WANT IT, the special single released by K-Pop girl group STAYC in late July this year.

I WANT IT is a sparkling electronic dance-pop track with an electro beat that feels just as fresh and invigorating as a sip of ice-cold Yuzu Highball. The bright melodies and rhythmic pulse throughout the song, combined with the chanted lyrics “I want it!” capture the carefree energy of summer nights. Yuzu’s natural vitamin C and antioxidants are celebrated for their anti-aging benefits, the song has the same rejuvenating effect. The song’s familiar beats and energy make you feel young again, like the excitement of the first day of summer vacation in high school. One listen to I WANT IT and you’re seventeen again, chasing summer with the windows down.

Vodka Cranberry - 'Vodka Cranberry' By Conan Gray

Orders for a Vodka Cranberry are shouted over booming speakers at clubs, the perfect companion for wild summer nights. But by morning, it hits like a regretful thunderstorm pounding behind your eyes. And what song could better capture both the fun and the pain of this cocktail, than Conan Gray’s Vodka Cranberry?

The lead single from Conan Gray’s 4th album Wishbone, Vodka Cranberry is about how love, once the source of all your happiness and laughter, can also bring you to your knees with sorrow and pain. Conan’s Gray’s emotive vocals soar over the smooth instrumentals and the catchy chorus, desperation giving way to melancholic acceptance of heartbreak. Much like the cocktail’s sharp cranberry bite followed by the slow burn of vodka, Vodka Cranberry leaves a lingering sting that echoes long after the last note fades. If you’re reaching for a Vodka Cranberry tonight to cool down, let Conan Gray’s heartbreak anthem be the soundtrack to your highs and your inevitable lows.

Blue Hawaii - 'Feel the Vibe' By Queenz Eye

The Blue Hawaii is a sweet, tropical cocktail that looks like an electric blue pool float in a glass, and tastes like skipping sunscreen and living in the moment. And if you’re looking for the perfect track to match that colour and flavour, here’s your next discovery: rookie K-Pop girl group Queenz Eye and the title track Feel the Vibe from their debut album PRISM EP.01.

Queenz Eye may be new to the scene, but their debut makes a splash with all the sparkly and bright energy of summer. With synth-funk rhythms as vivid and cool as crystal-clear blue water, and confident lyrics capturing the thrill of a new start, Feel the Vibe is the soundtrack for every pool party and every outdoor festival this season. The music video also channels the same tropical energy as a tall glass of Blue Hawaii, featuring members having the day of their lives by the sun-soaked pool. It’s a vibrant splash of sound and colour that announces the arrival of your new favorite summer anthem, as well as a group you’ll want to watch all year long. Like the classic Blue Hawaii, Feel the Vibe is a timeless taste of summer that instantly lifts your spirits.

Rosé Bellini - 'Modern Romance' By Chloe Qisha

To close out a sleepless midsummer celebration, the Rosé Bellini shines with its sparkling pink glow and fresh, fruity bite. Chloe Qisha’s Modern Romance is the perfect match — a flirtatious, layered track blending upbeat funk with real emotion.

Just like a Rosé Bellini delights with its balance of bright fruitiness and crisp dryness, Modern Romance blends catchy, upbeat funk with moments of emotional honesty. The song’s playful yet sincere tone mirrors the cocktail’s lighthearted sparkle paired with deeper, bittersweet layers. Chloe Qisha’s vocals glide over a futuristic pop sound that bubbles with energy, echoing the fresh, fizzy lift of the drink. Both the cocktail and the track capture the thrilling highs and vulnerable moments of modern love — a flirtatious dance between fun and feeling that makes summer romance feel fresh and real.

Cocktails and music are two of summer’s essential ingredients — a little something to cool you down, lift you up, and keep the mood just right. Having the right playlist is like keeping your home bar stocked with your favourite drinks: it means you’re always ready for whatever the season brings. So whether you’re sipping poolside with your favourite drink or just craving the vibe it brings, these songs deliver the flavour in full. Each one captures the essence of its cocktail — fizzy, smooth, sweet, or strong — and lets you experience summer one beat at a time. Add them to your playlist, pour yourself something cool (or not), and let the music do the mixing.