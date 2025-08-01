From Coldplay To Echoes of Earth: How Music Festivals Are Finally Going Green

These days, scoring concert tickets in India feels like preparing for an Olympic sprint. Whether it’s a Coldplay gig that sells out in minutes, Diljit Dosanjh touring major cities or Lollapalooza India turning Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse into a musical pilgrimage site—music lovers are burning through their Sundays refreshing ticket portals with the desperation of Covid vaccine appointments.

As the beats get bigger and the crowds grow crazier, another conversation is steadily amping up backstage: What’s the environmental cost of these colossal gigs? From confetti showers, fireworks, diesel generators, fast fashion fits, and single-use plastic cups, live events are a sensory overload that often leave behind not just memories but a massive carbon footprint. And with the climate crisis no longer a far-off fear but a very real one now, concert culture can’t afford to dance around the sustainability question anymore.

Coldplay’s Eco Crusade

When Coldplay announced their Music of the Spheres tour in 2021, they didn’t just promise stadium-sized singalongs—they pledged to cut tour emissions by more than 50% compared to their 2016-17 run. No small feat when you consider the carbon-heavy reality of flying, freighting, and lighting up stadiums night after night.

Instagram//@coldplay

How did they do it? With a sustainability rider sent to every venue, LED wristbands made from compostable materials, biodegradable confetti, solar-powered stage tech, and even floors that generate kinetic energy from dancing fans (yes, really). For every ticket sold, they promised to plant a tree and protect it for life. Coldplay also partnered with brands to make their logistics as green as possible: think electric trucks and biofuels over the usual gas-guzzlers.



The band’s main sustainability motto, “The show is a celebration, but it’s also a statement,” isn’t just a catchy tagline; it’s a deeply held belief that has powered every aspect of their Music of the Spheres tour. In a statement shared with fans, the band reflected on their environmental pledge made back in 2021: to cut direct carbon emissions by at least 50% compared to their last stadium run. “As a band, and as an industry, we’re a long way from where we need to be on this,” they wrote on their website. “But we’re grateful for everyone’s help so far, and we salute everyone making efforts to push things in the right direction.”

India’s Green Music Movement

While international tours are lighting the way, homegrown festivals are stepping up too, with inspiring results. ‘Echoes of Earth’, held annually in Bengaluru, is often hailed as India’s greenest music festival. Founded by Roshan Netalkar (also the winner of ELLE’s Sustainable Innovation Award in 2024), the festival merges music, art, and sustainability in truly immersive ways. Stages are crafted from recycled and upcycled materials, food vendors adhere to zero-plastic policies, and waste is diligently segregated, composted, or reused. Even the festival decor features installations made from scrap, creating a setting where music and ecology move in sync.

Echoes Of Earth

Then there’s the Ziro Festival of Music, held in Arunachal Pradesh’s pristine Ziro Valley. This boutique indie festival has always been about conscious revelry. Powered in part by solar energy, Ziro prioritises biodegradable materials, community-led waste initiatives, and supports local artisans and farmers. Attendees are encouraged to carry their own bottles and plates, a rarity in mainstream events. The result is a cultural experience that’s deeply rooted in both celebration and conservation.

Green Action Made Visible

Lollapalooza India has been attempting a green reset in the entertainment capital of India. From it's first edition, the two-day festival launched #LollaForChange, a sustainability campaign rooted in accountability and action.

BookMyShow Live, the team behind the event, partnered with Skrap, a waste management company that specialises in sustainable event solutions. Sustainability measures at the event included hydration stations (to curb plastic bottles), 70,000 rice husk cups, and on-ground ‘BINfluencers’ guiding attendees through colour-coded segregation bins. “We had over 300 volunteers in sustainability, waste, and accessibility zones,” said Anil Makhija, COO, live entertainment and venues, BookMyShow. “Fans actually walked up and asked about our solar-powered installations and where to return cups. That engagement and curiosity are the first step.”

Shawn Mendes At Lollapalooza India 2025

Even commmutes got an eco lift. Partnering with CityFlo, an app-based bus service, they offered pre-booked shuttles from across Mumbai, reducing both emissions and post-show traffic snarls. Attendees who opted for Mumbai’s local trains were rewarded with festival perks, nudging urban audiences towards greener habits.

This year alone, the festival saved an estimated 1,50,000 plastic cups by encouraging re-use of the rice husk cups at least three times per attendee. The impact may seem granular, but those choices ripple outward.





The Future Is Circular

A Fan Diligently Using The Provided Dustbins At Lollapalooza India 2025

But does sustainability at festivals really begin and end with recycling cups or planting trees? Or are we finally beginning to ask deeper questions about how we gather, what we consume, and the kind of impact we leave behind? Across India, from stadium tours to underground indie gigs, a quiet revolution is taking shape, one where every spotlight also shines on responsibility. The shows are still spectacular, but only a few come with intention. The future of live music isn’t just about getting louder or about bigger artists. It also has to be circular, regenerative, and rooted in something far more powerful than grand applause. Because the real question now isn’t if concerts and music festivals can go green. It’s more on the lines of ‘Why on earth would we keep doing them any other way?’

