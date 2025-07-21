ELLECyclopedia: Aura Farming Is Everywhere—Here’s What It Really Means

Is that a fish? A cruise? Nope—it’s an 11-year-old dancing on a speeding canoe like Just Dance on water. If you're confused, you've just stumbled onto the latest viral phenomenon that's taken over the internet: Aura Farming. Welcome to another wild ride on ELLEcyclopedia, where we break down the internet's most viral moments and the lingo you didn't know you needed.

The Viral Boat Kid Who Broke The Internet

The craze began with a boy named Rayyan Arkan Dikha, a 5th grader from Riau, Indonesia, whose swag rivals Rihanna’s Met Gala moment, wrapped in yellow silk. During the Pacu Jalur, a traditional Indonesian boat race held annually in Kuantan Singingi, Dikha stood on the tip of a speeding boat and delivered a perfectly balanced, deadpan dance routine, blowing kisses, rolling his fists, and posing with swag, all while the boat sliced through water at top speed.

Wearing a traditional Teluk Belanga outfit, matching headcloth, and a pair of shades that screamed 'icon', Dikha became an instant legend. The video went viral on Reels with hashtags like #AuraFarming, #BoatDanceKid, and #TheReaper, a nickname fans coined for his undefeated streak on the circuit. Within days, people were copying his moves, choreographing their own tributes, and learning to embody his signature aura.

The Aura Economy

What started as a small cultural moment quickly ballooned into a full-blown sports-world takeover. The soundtrack to this explosion? Young Black & Rich by Melly Mike, a beat-heavy, swagger-filled anthem that now echoes through viral videos featuring everything from football players to Formula 1 stars farming their aura. The track has since gone viral, racking up millions of views on YouTube and giving Mike his own moment in the spotlight.

Athletes and teams couldn't resist the trend. On July 1, Paris Saint-Germain dropped a video of their players attempting the routine with the caption, "His aura made it all the way to Paris." The next day, NFL star Travis Kelce (yes, the Travis Kelce from Taylor Swift headlines) also jumped on the trend.

Then came F1's Alex Albon, and soon even the Big Ten college football mascots were farming aura in synchrony. Apart from sports people, we had Wiz Khalifa and others dancing to the choreography as well.

As the viral dance continued to catch fire with these edits, front offices began recognising the power of vibe. The trend has been adopted by teams, players, and content creators who recognise that charisma isn't just cool, but also a valuable currency.

Iconic Pop Culture Moments That Were Straight-Up Aura Farming

While the boat kid may be the 2025 CEO of Aura Inc., let's not pretend he's the first to do it. Let's rewind to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The courtroom explodes, explodes, mind you, people are screaming and dying, but Henry Cavill's Superman? He's standing dead centre, lit like a fashion editorial, smouldering, while ash flutters around him like Chanel confetti. Not a blink, not a flinch, not even a dust-off. He's not processing trauma, he's farming that aura like it's wheat in FarmVille.

And let's not forget his performance in Man of Steel, where he watches his dad get swallowed by a literal tornado. Not because he can't save him. Oh, he could've. But saving him would've messed with the vibe. No father rescue today, dad's aura must remain intact.

Tony Stark, of course, walked so the rest could strut. That man detonated ego and energy blasts in equal measure. Walking away from explosions in a three-piece suit, sunglasses on at night, chest reactor glowing like a disco ball. He didn't just farm aura, he patented it, slapped a Stark Industries logo on it, and sold it to the Avengers at a markup.

Miss Marvel not flinching from Thor's hammer like it was nothing. And if we're being honest, Shah Rukh Khan standing on a mountaintop in Switzerland with his arms outstretched? That man has been aura farming since before the advent of social media.

A Star Is Born (With Balance Skills)

Back in Indonesia, Dikha is getting the flowers he deserves. He was honoured with a 20 million rupiah (approx. $1,200) scholarship, invited to perform live during halftime at the Piala Presiden final, and even met with the country's cultural ministers. But unlike big brands and global stars, the kid himself isn't monetising the moment, yet.

There's hope that he will. Take DaquanCheetah Brown, who created the viral Squabble dance. Epic Games paid him $20,000 to feature it in Fortnite. With Dikha's influence growing and Young Black & Rich dominating audio trends, all signs point to potential gold if his team plays it right.

Dikha may not fully understand the magnitude of his fame; he barely recognises the celebs mimicking him, but his friends now call him viral royalty. His mother worries every time he balances on that boat, but the rescue team is ready, and so is her son.