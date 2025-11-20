What Is “FOFO”, This Discreet Fear That Prevents Us From Taking Care Of Ourselves?

We knew “FOMO” (the famous: “fear of missing out”), this fear of missing out on something important by missing a release, an event or the latest trendy news. But another acronym, more intimate and much more sneaky, is emerging today in health conversations: “FOFO”, for “fear of finding out”, the fear of discovering bad news. A form of avoidance that, according to an article in “Time”, would explain why so many people are still putting off mammograms, smears, blood tests or dermatological screenings.

“FOFO” Or When Avoidance Becomes Pseudo-Protection

“FOFO” is not a diagnosis, but it is very real for professionals. Psychologist Steven Taylor explains to the American media that it is “a phenomenon well known to those who work on health anxiety.” According to him, even people without anxiety disorders can experience it: “Sometimes it can be isolated, such as the fear of a specific test; sometimes it is part of a more global coping mode.” This trend seems to be increasing. An American survey cited by the magazine reveals that three out of five adults avoid recommended screenings, often for fear of an embarrassing result or situation. Another survey shows that only 51% of adults had a routine consultation or screening in 2025, a drop of 10% in one year.

But Where Does This Fear Of “Knowing” Come From?

As is often the case, it all starts with anxiety. “It's an attempt to control an uncertain situation,” says psychologist Lynn Bufka, in turn, for Time. It is a classic reflex to flee what frightens us to ease the immediate tension. “FOFO” can also be fuelled by: a bad past experience in the health system; the fear of a diagnosis associated with shame (such as an STI); iatrophobia (the fear of doctors) or simply the fear of a potential treatment.

How To Get Out Of The “FOFO” Cycle?

Fortunately, this fear can be overcome. The first step is to balance the benefits of screening with the risks of avoidance. For example, why is this particular test paralyzing you? The psychologist then recommends asking yourself: what happens if I continue to avoid? How will I feel in a year? These questions allow us to reconnect our decisions to our values but also to realize that taking care of ourselves is also, above all, an act of courage.