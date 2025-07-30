How The 'Bandish' Festival Is Bridging The Gap Between Classical And Pop Music

India’s music scene is a vibrant fusion of classical, folk, and contemporary sounds, where tradition meets innovation. Amid this dynamic landscape, the Bandish Festival has, for the last 15 years, celebrated the works of musical greats across genres, curated by Dr Suvarnalata Rao, Head of Indian Music at NCPA “For over five decades, we’ve meticulously recorded performances of iconic musicians under pristine conditions. These recordings serve as an invaluable repository for future generations,” she explains, calling the archives a real cultural gold mine. In a conversation with ELLE, she shares insights into the evolving role ofBandish and the intersection of classical and popular music, shaping the listener of today.

ELLE: 15 years on, what do you think Bandish has come to symbolise in the Indian classical music landscape?

Dr. Suvarnalata Rao (Dr. SR):Well,Bandish is not solely about classical music. It’s a tribute to legendary composers from diverse strands of Indian music. While this year’s festival includes Hindustani andCarnaticclassical music, we also dedicate a day to film music. Bandish honours the works of great composers irrespective of the tradition they belong to. Our aim is to highlight compositions that are in the public domain and to present them repeatedly, reinforcing their relevance and ensuring they remain alive in the public consciousness.

ELLE: As both a trained performer and a musicologist, how does your research influence your curatorial decisions?

Dr. SR: My dual background as a performer and a musicologist allows me to bring a well-rounded perspective to curating. An understanding of the entire spectrum of Indian music – classical, semi-classical, light classical, and folk, enables me to carefully select compositions that suit both the context of the festival and the artist’s interpretation. For example, when curating a performance based on Muthuswamy Dikshitar's compositions, my knowledge of his specific style ensures that the artist is guided to present these works in the most authentic way.

ELLE: In an age of digital oversaturation, what does "listening deeply" mean to you, and how do festivals like Bandish encourage this?

Dr. SR: ‘Listening deeply’ is about engaging with music in a focused, intentional manner, not as background noise. For example, if you listen to a Bilaskhani Todiby a singer like Jitendra Abhishek at Bandish, you’re not just hearing the melody. You’re understanding the lyrics, noticing how phrases are connected, and appreciating the nuances of tone and emotion. Digital oversaturation often leads to passive listening, but through events like Bandish, we encourage people to listen attentively, which fosters a deeper emotional and intellectual connection to the music.

ELLE: With oral traditions so vulnerable to time, how does the NCPA work to safeguard intangible heritage beyond performance?

Dr. SR: The NCPA is deeply committed to preserving India’s oral traditions through three key strategies: preservation, promotion, and propagation. For over five decades, we’ve meticulously recorded performances of iconic musicians under carefully controlled conditions. These recordings serve as an invaluable repository for future generations. Additionally, we support oral traditions through our Guru-Shishyaprogramme, where talented gurus teach disciples in the traditional Guru-Shishya parampara, ensuring that the knowledge is passed down directly from teacher to student.

ELLE: The final evening, dedicated to RD Burman, is a delightful departure. How do you see the dialogue between classical and popular music evolving on the NCPA stage?

Dr. SR: RD Burman, for example, often drew inspiration from classical ragas, which he infused into his film compositions. The two genres feed off each other, even though their aesthetics differ. Many classical musicians, like Ameer Khan and Devi Paruskar, have also contributed to film music, demonstrating the seamless integration of the two. For us, this isn’t a departure; it’s an extension of the same cultural conversation.

ELLE: What’s the biggest myth about Indian classical music that you would like to dispel?

Dr. SR: A common misconception is that Indian classical music has remained unchanged for centuries. This isn’t true – if we look at the evolution of styles, like Drupad, from Tansen’s time to today, it’s evident that music has always been evolving. The core ragas remain the same, but their interpretation has shifted. So, the idea that classical music is “frozen in time” is something I’d like to challenge.

ELLE: If you could time-travel to any composer's mehfil , whose would it be and why?

Dr. SR: It’s hard to choose, but if I had to, it would be Tansen. He is one of the most iconic figures in Indian music, and I would love to witness the performances in Emperor Akbar’s court—particularly the legendary tales like how Tansen’s Deepak ragasupposedly lit the lamps by itself, or how Megh Malharbrought rain. These stories are filled with myth and magic, and experiencing them in person would be unforgettable.

ELLE: Looking ahead, what would you like Bandish to achieve in its next chapter?

Dr. SR: There isn’t a particular milestone that we are striving for, other than continuing to celebrate the legacy of India’s great composers. The festival’s core purpose will always be to bring these works to the public, ensuring they remain relevant for generations to come. For now, we’re focused on the present, as we prepare for another year of memorable performances.

In a time when music often competes with scrolls and skips, Bandish offers something rare – an invitation to pause, listen and truly connect with India’s musical roots and its evolving future.

