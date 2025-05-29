5 Beautiful Places That Influenced Designer Krsnaa Mehta

They say travel inspires each of us in unique ways. For some, it's the turquoise calm of island reefs; for others, the intricate details of ancient architecture or the untamed vibrancy of rainforests. For Krsnaa Mehta — founder and design director of India Circus — every destination holds a story, a palette, and a pattern waiting to be translated into design. A passionate globetrotter, his Instagram makes for a visual swipe through moments, moods, and muses. We got Krsnaa to share the best places that have left a lasting imprint on his creative soul — and continue to shape his aesthetic.

When Places Inspire

Bali: Island Beauty Makes For The Muse

Island charm in Bali Photograph: (Krsnaa Mehta)

Bali's vibrant culture and stunning natural beauty had a profound impact on my design philosophy. The island's intricate textiles, colourful festivals, and ornate temples all spoke to a deep appreciation for detail and craftsmanship. I began to experiment with combining bold patterns and colors in unexpected ways, reflecting the island's emphasis on balance and cohesion. The result was a unique blend of traditional and modern elements that added depth and visual interest to my designs.

Thailand: Inspiring Street Art Of Chiang Mai

Lush environs in Thailand Photograph: (Krsnaa Mehta)

Thailand's ornate temples and bustling streets were a feast for the senses, and as a designer, I was drawn to the intricate patterns and motifs that seemed to cover every available surface. I learned to use colour and pattern to create energy and dynamism in my designs, often layering textures and patterns to achieve a sense of depth and visual interest. The vibrant street art of Chiang Mai also inspired me to think outside the box and push the boundaries of traditional design.

Ladakh: Appreciating Light And Shadow

Stark surroundings inspire in Ladakh Photograph: (Krsnaa Mehta)

Ladakh's rugged landscapes and stark beauty inspired me to create designs that were both bold and understated. The dramatic contrasts of light and shadow that characterized the Ladakhi landscape taught me to appreciate the power of negative space and restraint. I began to incorporate bold, geometric patterns and a muted color palette into my designs, reflecting the region's emphasis on simplicity and sustainability. The result was a unique blend of modern and traditional elements that added a touch of elegance to my work.

Jodhpur: Timeless Rusticity

Nightscape in Jodhpur Photograph: (Krsnaa Mehta)

Jodhpur's majestic architecture and vibrant markets were a designer's paradise. The city's iconic blue buildings, intricate stone carvings, and ornate palaces all spoke to a rich cultural heritage that was both regal and rustic. I was inspired to combine traditional motifs with contemporary materials and techniques, creating designs that were both timeless and modern. The result was a unique blend of bold colors and patterns that added a touch of drama and flair to my work.



Tipai, Tipeshwar: Whispers Of The Wild





Forest Musings in Tipai Photograph: (Krsnaa Mehta)

Nestled in the heart of Tipeshwar's lush jungles, Wildlife Luxuries, Tipai was a haven of untamed beauty and tranquility. The majestic trees, the rustling leaves, and the distant calls of exotic birds all seemed to whisper secrets of the wild. As I immersed myself in the luxury of Tipai, I found inspiration in the organic textures and earthy tones of the jungle surroundings. My designs began to reflect the raw elegance of nature, incorporating rich wood tones, natural fibers, and subtle patterns that echoed the jungle's understated beauty. The result was a unique blend of luxury and wilderness that added a touch of sophistication to my work.

