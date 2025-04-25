At The Forest’s Edge: Rewriting Luxury In Jim Corbett

I never thought of myself as someone who could enjoy the hills or forests. I'm a beach person through and through. But all of that changed this weekend, when I was welcomed into the heart of “The Next Chapter” of Aahana—a refreshed identity that holds tightly to the resort’s roots in slow, mindful luxury. Read on to explore the luxurious wildlife resort through my eyes, beyond its revamp— its unwavering commitment to sustainability, local and eco friendly empowerment, and forest harmony.

Stepping Into The Wild

Tucked away just five hours from Delhi, Aahana was founded by the warm-hearted and community-driven Mr. Tripathi. Designed entirely by him on a once-barren plot of land, the resort is now a thriving ecosystem nestled on the edge of Jim Corbett National Park. With over 4,500 trees and 200+ bird species—including the Grey, Oriental, and Great Hornbill—this place feels less like any other trending, man-made retreat and more like a forest that welcomes you home. As soon as I set foot on the property, traditional folk music greeted me with the warmest embrace. And what awaited me was two days of nature walks led by naturalists, ayurvedic wellness treatments, and slow, soulful meals to ensure that every moment spent here is intentional.

Design That Reflects Its Roots

What sets Aahana apart isn’t just its eco-chic aesthetic or its seamless integration with the surrounding forest—it’s the deep-rooted philosophy that guides every detail. Mr. Tripathi’s vision from day one was clear— to build a haven that gives back more than it takes. “We wanted to create a space where luxury doesn’t come at the cost of the environment or the community,” he says. And Aahana delivers on that promise of sustainable tourism, beautifully.

The villas, with modern Indo-Saracenic interiors and a new-age conscience, blend old-world charm with ecological responsibility. Locally sourced stone and reclaimed wood mirror the surrounding terrain. From bamboo toothbrushes and compostable combs to chemical-free toothpaste tablets, sustainability is stitched into even the smallest detail. Behind the scenes, waste management systems and water recycling quietly uphold Aahana’s green ethos.

The Art Of A Curated Escape

Every experience reminded me to slow down, something my mind and body had been begging for after the break-neck speed my city schedule had been going at. The morning began with a guided nature walk through sal forests—where a local naturalist introduced us to medicinal plants and hidden bird calls.

A morning walk feels doubly rewarding, when followed by caffeine. Along with fellow coffee enthusiasts, I dove into a hands-on workshop, learning to grind, brew, and appreciate these magic beans with newfound reverence.

Later, a mixology session by the pool had us using herbs straight from the garden to craft the most unique cocktails, with one-of-a-kind combinations like curry leaves and fresh turmeric (don't knock it till you try it.)

No stay here is complete without a thrilling jeep safari through the Corbett landscape, led by seasoned trackers who know exactly where to look for that elusive tiger sighting, while teaching us about what's new in conservation efforts.

The Essence Of Kumaoni Dining

Back at the resort, the culinary experience speaks of Aahana’s deep roots. Their farm-to-table approach brings fresh, organic produce from their on-site farm to the plate—celebrating Kumaoni flavors and seasonal ingredients. Meals aren’t just nourishing; they’re grounding here. The signature condiment, Bhang Ki Chutney, made from hemp seeds and spices, Aloo Ke Gutke, a scrumptious potato snack, and of course, the Pahadi Adrak Chai will have you reaching for seconds.

The Heart Behind The Hospitality

Beyond its impressive green credentials, what truly makes Aahana feel alive is its relationship with the local Kumaoni culture. From the architecture to the cuisine, there’s a strong reverence for the region. Local artisans and workers form the backbone of the resort—something the family is immensely proud of. “Empowering the community isn’t an afterthought for us,” they share. “It’s at the very core of what Aahana is.” The team—most of whom come from neighbouring villages—is not only trained in hospitality, but also given the autonomy to share and celebrate Kumaoni culture. The joy is palpable. Every staff member wears a smile that isn’t practiced—it’s part of who they are.

Today, Aahana is lovingly stewarded by Mr. Tripathi’s three children. Each brings their own energy and expertise to the resort, while staying true to its founding philosophy that luxury can be kind, thoughtful, and rooted in respect. For the Tripathis, Aahana has never been about profit margins. It’s about joy. About creating a space where people feel seen, safe, and connected.

A Recommitment

This rebranding isn’t just aesthetic. It’s an evolution of purpose. In a time when travel can feel transactional, Aahana reminds us it can still be transformational. It’s a family’s promise to the forest, to their people, and to every guest who walks through their gates— a promise that you’ll leave a little more whole than when you arrived. And at the heart of it all is the family's quiet, determined belief that luxury and sustainability aren’t opposing ideas. They’re two sides of the same coin.