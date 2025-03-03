This Hotel In LA Spells Endless Glamour For The Traveller

While it makes sense to pick a seaside hotel as your choice of stay in Los Angeles (I mean, look at those pristine beaches), you might want to consider a place where the drama happens.

We’d Recommend The Fairmont Century Plaza As The Ultimate Spot To Live Out Your Hollywood Dreams In Style

Photo Courtesy: Fairmont Century Plaza

Perfectly positioned with easy access to major hotspots like Beverly Hills, Westwood, and Santa Monica, the hotel offers proximity to entertainment hubs and iconic film studios like Paramount Pictures. Always helps to keep your eyes peeled around here as you might just stumble upon one of the Kardashians grabbing a coffee or Leonardo DiCaprio having lunch with a friend. Originally designed by celebrated architect Minoru Yamasaki, the brain behind New York’s World Trade Center, Fairmont Century Plaza (initially called The Century Plaza Hotel) first opened its doors in 1966. Over the decades, this storied property has seen major pop culture moments, from hosting the Emmy and Grammy Awards to private performances by Elton John and Sonny & Cher. It was also the site of the only U.S. Presidential State Dinner held outside the White House, hosted by Richard Nixon in 1969 to honour the Apollo 11 astronauts. Being the first hotel in the U.S. to offer colour televisions in every room, the Fairmont Century Plaza has always been way ahead of its time.

A Legacy Reborn

Photo Courtesy: Fairmont Century Plaza

Following a $2.5 billion transformation in September 2021, the Fairmont Century Plaza reopened as a stunning revival of this mid-century modern landmark. The 6.14-acre mixed-use development features two 44-story towers housing 94,000 square feet of boutique shopping and 268 private luxury residences. Within the hotel’s 16 floors, you can choose from 400 meticulously designed guestrooms, including 85 suites, alongside 63 privately owned Fairmont residential units.

A Celebration Of Art And Design

Photo Courtesy: Fairmont Century Plaza

The property boasts an impressive collection of international artworks, highlighted by its signature piece, ‘Laura.’ Created by celebrated Spanish artist Jaume Plensa, this 23-foot-tall sculpture graces the hotel’s entrance, embodying the grandeur and modernity that define the property.

Photo Courtesy: Fairmont Century Plaza

The hotel’s redesign by international design firm Yabu Pushelberg blends 1960s nostalgia with contemporary elegance. Every room and suite exudes luxury, featuring spacious layouts, marble-clad bathrooms, and private balconies that invite guests to soak in views of Los Angeles. For those seeking an elevated experience, Fairmont Gold, an exclusive hotel-within-a-hotel, offers 70 rooms and suites with perks like private check-in, a 24/7 concierge service, and access to the refined Gold Lounge. The cherry on top? The Fairmont Gold Bar Cart that delivers custom cocktails straight to your door.

Glam Dining

Photo Courtesy: Fairmont Century Plaza

Home to swanky restaurants and bars, dining at Fairmont Century Plaza is pure luxury. From steak frites to champagne magnums, indulge in French classics with a local twist at Lumière. Sip on techniquedriven cocktails with globally inspired bites at The Bar at Century Plaza, surrounded by a living green wall, a floating fireplace, and retractable floor-toceiling windows that invite the Californian sunshine indoors. The Rooftop Pool offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, Hollywood Hills, and the Getty Museum. Serving whimsical Southern Californiainspired beverages, this is the perfect spot to unwind while soaking in the city’s allure.

Wellness Redefined

Photo Courtesy: Fairmont Century Plaza

The Fairmont Spa Century Plaza is a sanctuary of wellness, blending ancient healing practices with cutting-edge technology. Spanning 14,000 square feet, the spa features nine treatment rooms, experiential rain showers, aromatherapy steam rooms, a Himalayan salt room, and even a hammam.

A Luxury Icon

Photo Courtesy: Fairmont Century Plaza

With nearly 24,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, including one of LA’s largest ballrooms, and 4,000 square feet of outdoor rooftop space, Fairmont Century Plaza is designed to host events that make headlines. Its Los Angeles Ballroom, spanning over 13,000 square feet, is set up to accommodate everything from Hollywood galas to grand weddings. The Fairmont Century Plaza embodies the essence of modern luxury while remaining deeply rooted in its glorious past. Whether you’re seeking a glamorous retreat, an unforgettable dining experience, or an oasis of wellness, this landmark property offers it all. The best way to live it up in Los Angeles.

