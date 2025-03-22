I Experienced Glamping At Teela. Now I Want To Work From The Hills

Sand. Quietude. Contained thrill. SO MY VIBE. I’ll tell you why.

Last year, I climbed a mountain (Triund, 2,850 meters) and boy did I have the time of my life! It was challenging, and it was rewarding. Despite all the good things I have to say about the experience, I ultimately arrived at the well-informed conclusion that strenuous trekking isn’t for me–regardless of the adrenaline and dopamine hit at the top. However, upon visiting Teela–a glamping resort, which is, say, an hour away from the city of Jaipur, I was met with a revelatory deduction. I like the thrill, but from a distance. From the comfort of a quilt wrapped around my torso, especially where the washroom is in a close radius. Phew, the last one’s important. Kudos to those who can carry on without the same.

A post-pandemic wonder in the realm of wellness and relaxation, Teela’s outlying location is a plus–anything to get away from the ceaseless chatter. The resort is an earnest attempt at popularising the ethos of ‘glamping’ in the country, a term that’s fairly new to the masses. Travel needn’t always be a tiring attempt at meeting demanding timelines, you know? At Teela, my life slowed down. The skies were clearer, the stars shone brighter and the birds chirped slightly more melodiously than usual. You see I tend to romanticise my life a bit more freely when I don’t have morning meetings to hurriedly rush for.

Into The Wild

For the three days I was there, I called the newly-constructed Luna Airstream Caravan my home. Nestled comfortably on a secluded hilltop, the view from my lodging was simply unmatched. Decked with a private jacuzzi and a hammock, the caravan allowed me to fully immerse myself in the natural beauty of the resort while enjoying ultimate relaxation. Say you’re in a camping tent which is 100x the value. That’s what glamping is, essentially. A foray into the wilderness, with a luxe undercurrent. While many may argue about the essence being diluted, I strongly believe it excites a newer crop of people who would otherwise never experience something so intimate with nature given their reservations–which are now squashed all thanks to glamping.

The first evening, post a quick, light lunch at their in-house restaurant Rait (which has a beautiful sit-down layout as well), I attended a pottery class within the Teela premises with a local and proceeded to indulge in some block printing. That’s when I met Garvita Mamodiya, the founder who’s barely in her early twenties, and has taken up the mighty task of building Teela since the mere age of 18. With no background in hospitality, she transformed a rugged off-roading land into an oasis of sustainability and curated experiences. She mentioned that no trees were cut during construction, maintaining the natural terrain, which I personally found to be quite impressive.

I was then greeted by a one-of-a-kind helipad dinner experience–something that should be on the cards for those seeking unique adventures. Since it was located atop a small hill, one of their in-house offroading cars helped escort me to the location. They’re always available at your beck and call, another impressive point to note.

Trying Local Fare

The next morning was a village immersion experience, clearly one of the stand-out parts of the trip for me. From a camel ride to visiting the nearby village and hearing the locals gush about their ancestral properties–this activity added a whole lot of depth to the excursion, one that you cherish for years to come. And the food, marvellous. I tried making round bajra rotis (they turned out to be hexagonal and tattered but hey, I tried) and even chatted with the head of the house as she handed over the best-tasting kachori I'd ever had, doused in a kadhi-like gravy. Rajasthani food is a class apart, no questions asked.

A more adventurous side of the resort was then unveiled to me as I then ventured into the off-roading space which, by the way, is also handled by the Mamodiya family. I was surprisingly good at archery (finally, something!!) and observed the ATV vehicles lined up in a badass fashion from a distance. Me and automobiles don’t mix but the curiosity was sure palpable. I capped the evening by indulging in a gorgeous sunset, where fun techno tunes offered an invigorating sensory experience at a height, surrounded by glistening sand.

Overall, the break it offered me was a much-needed respite that helped me unwind and recalibrate, all, whilst in the lap of nature. Can't even imagine how serene the place must look in the monsoons. And well, safe to say, I’m going to visit again.

