Why You Should Step Into The World's Happiest Country: Finland

Finland has once again been crowned the happiest country in the world, and honestly, it makes sense. The air feels fresher, the lakes look bluer, and somehow, everyone seems to have unlocked the secret to life. But what exactly makes Finland so content? Well, it might have something to do with the endless saunas, untouched forests, and the fact that you can casually hang out with Santa Claus. If you’re looking to soak up some of that Finnish happiness, here are the best ways to experience it firsthand.

Experiences You Cannot Miss:

Chase The Northern Lights

If there’s one thing that feels straight out of a dream, it’s watching the Northern Lights dance across the Arctic sky. Lapland is basically nature’s light show headquarters, with streaks of green and purple swirling overhead from September to March. The best way to experience it? Book a glass igloo in Kakslauttanen and let the sky do its thing while you stay cosy under the covers. Or go full Arctic and take a husky sled ride into the wilderness because why not make it cinematic?

Unwind In A Traditional Finnish Sauna

The Finns take their saunas seriously, and after you’ve experienced one, you’ll get why. There’s something almost spiritual about sweating it out in a wooden sauna, and then jumping straight into an ice-cold lake. It’s like hitting reset on your body and mind. Head to Löyly in Helsinki for a chic, city version, or find a lakeside cabin and do it the old-school way. Either way, it’s the ultimate detox.

Stroll Through Helsinki’s Cool Design District

Helsinki is effortlessly cool without trying too hard. The Design District is full of Scandi-chic boutiques, stylish cafés, and minimalist art galleries. Stop by the Oodi Library, which is not just a place to check out books but a full-blown architectural masterpiece. And don’t miss the Old Market Hall, where you can sample everything from fresh salmon to local pastries. Helsinki manages to feel both cosmopolitan and laid-back at the same time, which is very Finnish.

Experience The Midnight Sun

In summer, parts of Finland experience the Midnight Sun, where the sun never fully sets. Imagine sitting by a lake at midnight, the sky glowing with soft orange light, and realising you’ve completely lost track of time. It’s surreal in the best possible way, like nature’s way of telling you to stop checking your phone and just exist for a while.

Meet Santa In Rovaniemi

Yes, Santa Claus is real, and yes, he lives in Finland. Rovaniemi is his official hometown, and the Santa Claus Village is open all year round. You can cross the Arctic Circle, send a postcard from Santa’s official post office, and even meet the man himself (red suit and all). In winter, the snow-covered setting makes it feel straight out of a Christmas film minus the cheesy soundtrack.

Kayak Through The Finnish Lakeland

Finland has around 188,000 lakes, which feels borderline excessive but it works. The Finnish Lakeland is the perfect place to slow down. Rent a kayak and paddle through the calm waters of Lake Saimaa, where the only sound you’ll hear is the dip of your paddle. If you’re lucky, you might spot the endangered Saimaa ringed seal, or you could just lean back and soak up the stillness. No one’s rushing here, and that’s exactly the point.

Explore Finland's Fjords In The Kvarken Archipelago

Yes, Finland has fjords, and the Kvarken Archipelago is where you’ll find them. Located on the western coast near Vaasa, this UNESCO World Heritage site is made up of thousands of glacial-formed islands and narrow fjords. A boat tour through these icy waters feels like stepping into another world, with rugged coastlines and clusters of sea birds giving it an untouched, remote vibe. Plus, the land here is literally rising from the sea as a result of post-glacial rebound, which is geological magic in action.

Walk Through The Storybook Streets Of Porvoo

Porvoo looks like it was plucked straight out of a fairy tale. Its cobblestone streets, colourful wooden houses, and riverside cafés give it a charm that feels almost too perfect to be real. Grab a coffee from one of the local bakeries, wander through the antique shops, and try a Runeberg’s Tart, which is a sweet pastry named after Finland’s national poet. It’s the kind of place where you can’t help but slow down.

Take an Icebreaker Cruise In Kemi

An icebreaker cruise sounds intense, and it kind of is. In Kemi, you can board the Sampo Icebreaker and watch as it carves through frozen seas like it’s no big deal. The best part? You can actually get off the ship and walk on the ice. If you’re feeling brave, you can even float in the freezing water wearing a thermal suit. It’s the kind of thing that makes you feel like a full-blown Arctic explorer.

Hike To Finland’s Most Iconic View In Koli

Koli National Park is where you’ll find Finland’s most photographed view, the sweeping expanse of Lake Pielinen from Ukko-Koli Hill. The hike isn’t too intense, but the payoff is massive. In winter, the trails turn into ski routes, while autumn paints the whole landscape in shades of gold and red. It’s the kind of view that makes you stop and wonder why you don’t spend more time in nature.

Lose Yourself In The Medieval Charm Of Turku

Turku is Finland’s oldest city, but it doesn’t feel stuck in the past. The 13th-century Turku Castle and Aura River give it a historic edge, but the modern food and bar scene keeps it fresh. In summer, the riverbanks are lined with pop-up bars and outdoor concerts. Grab a drink, sit by the water, and let the city’s laid-back energy work its magic.

Finland’s happiness isn’t about grand gestures. It’s about the quiet, consistent joys, a hot sauna, a still lake, a night sky lit up by the Northern Lights. Whether you’re meeting Santa, hiking through a national park, or just sipping coffee in a design-forward café, Finland has a way of making you feel like you’ve figured life out. And maybe, just maybe, you have.

