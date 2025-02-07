Escape To Paris

Paris has been on the move ever since the 2024 Olympic Games. Among its most exclusive addresses, which are constantly reinventing themselves, this gem offers all the finest gustatory, artistic, and sensory experiences in one place. Whilst you can sleep there (too), the legendary Le Meurice hotel never does. The p(a)lace to be!

ENJOY AN EXCEPTIONAL LUNCH

Courtesy of Le Meurice

Taste the delicious, perfectly balanced dishes of chef Clémentine Bouchon (from Alain Ducasse’s team) at the restaurant, Le Dali: red tuna flanked by crispy rice, leek vinaigrette with shavings of black truffle, roast veal sublimated by a yellow wine sauce... Also available for all-day dining, offering club sandwiches, burgers, and more.

FEAST YOUR EYES

Courtesy of Le Meurice

In homage to Salvador Dali, the master of surrealism, who stayed at Le Meurice for thirty years (his suite is named after him) designer and architect Philippe Starck orchestrated the ‘grand spectacle’ décor for Le Dali restaurant. What’s more the contemporary fresco hanging from the ceiling was created by Ara Starck. A sight to behold!

HAVE TEA WITH CÉDRIC GROLET

Courtesy of Le Meurice

‘The World's Best Pastry Chef’ has revolutionised pastry-making (and Instagram) with his trompel'œil fruit. Grolet’s lemons, grapefruits, apples and pears are hypnotically beautiful. Madeleines fresh from the oven, kouglofs with brioche pastry, and perfectly creamy rice puddings are also a must.

SIP A LEGENDARY COCKTAIL AT BAR 228

Courtesy of Le Meurice

This bar’s (many) regulars swear by its English club feel with wide leather armchairs, Belle Époque wood paneling and, above all, chic and cosy atmosphere. It boasts a wide range of champagnes and an inventive cocktail menu, including the famous Meurice Millénium, a mix of rose liqueur, Cointreau, and rosé champagne.

TAILOR-MADE MAKE-UP WITH OLIVIER ECHAUDEMAISON

Courtesy of Le Meurice

The Star make-up artist has taken up residence in the secret room of the Spa Maison Valmont at Le Meurice. Renowned for his Guerlain creations (Terra Cotta, Rouge G, Meteorites, etc.), this magician of colour offers a 1.5-hour make-up class revealing his best tips and tricks. Take this opportunity to also discover the spa, with its cocooned cabins, range of massages, and hibiscus flower facial and body treatments by Valmont.

DREAM AT LA BELLE ETOILE

Courtesy of Le Meurice

Classed as one of the most beautiful suites in the world, it sits in a penthouse atop the palace. Designed by the Lally et Berger studio, La Belle Etoile features four luxurious bedrooms, a lounge with a large library, a period staircase, and a marble bathroom. Its huge 360° terrace offers a unique way to admire Paris: the Tuileries, the Eiffel Tower, and the sky that lights up at dusk. A truly magical place.the Eiffel Tower, and the sky that lights up at dusk. A truly magical place.