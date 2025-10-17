7 Ways To Care For Grey Hair In The Colder Months - From Boosting Moisture To Shampooing Correctly

We're all for embracing the greys but upkeep can be challenging - especially if you're just stepping into your silver hair era.

'Grey hair is the result of losing pigment - or melanin - in your hair. When hair loses pigment it causes structural change,' says consultant dermatologist and founder of Rhute haircare, Dr Aamna Adel. 'Grey or white hair often has fewer natural lipids and a rougher cuticle, which means it can feel drier and coarser. It also reflects light differently, so it can look dull or wiry.'

'Cold weather dries out grey hair, making it feel rough, brittle, and more prone to breakage and frizz,’ agrees John Clark, senior colourist at Nicola Clarke salon. ‘This is because the cold, low-humidity air pulls moisture from the hair, while indoor heating further dries it out.'

Photograph: (getty images)

Grey hair happens to almost everyone, no matter your age, gender, or hair type. As it does, you may find that the texture of your hair significantly changes, as Dr Adel explains above. Your scalp is also affected during this period, especially when the temperatures drop.

‘Many people find there is a lack of sebum in the scalp which can cause dryness, flakiness and irritation,' says hairstylist and Living Proof ambassador Hollie Rose Clarke.

The good news is, there are plenty of easy ways to restore it back into top form. We speak to hair experts to find out the best ways to care for your greys this season.

Photograph: (getty images)

The good news is, there are plenty of easy ways to restore it back into top form. We speak to hair experts to find out the best ways to care for your greys this season.

How to maintain healthy grey hair in winter

1. Focus on scalp care

A healthy scalp will ensure that grey strands are stronger and denser, according to hairstylist and founder of Jo Nova, Joseph Yildiz.

Adds Dr Adel: 'Look for ceramides, fatty acids, shea butter, and panthenol to rebuild the lipid barrier; niacinamide tosupport scalp health; and antioxidants like vitamin E, stem cell extracts, green tea extract to protect against oxidative stress, which accelerates greying and dryness. Amino acids and peptides can also help strengthen the hair shaft over time.'

Rhute Density & Repair Serum

£55 AT RHUTEHAIR.COM

2. Rethink your shampoo

As grey hair naturally feels coarser, the last thing you want is to strip it with shampoos that contain harsh sulfates. Opt for hydrating formulas or cleansing conditioners, and while the hair is damp, apply a leave-in conditioner.

Incorporate a silver shampoo and conditioner once a week. ‘It dulls any yellow or brassy tones and helps reflect the light making hair look shiny and glossy,’ says Clark.

Alongside this, a clarifying formula used once every two weeks is useful, too, especially if you tend to use a lot of styling products. ‘It will lightly cleanse any product buildup or mineral deposits in the hair. Sometimes white hair can appear yellow, and this solves that,’ says Jo Cockle at John Frieda Salon. Always follow with a bond-building and moisturising hair mask to keep it strong and soft.

3. Air-dry properly

Avoid stepping outside into the cold right after air-drying your hair. ‘This can be incredibly damaging to hair that is already prone to dryness. The water in your hair can expand in freezing temperatures which can lift the hair’s cuticle and lead to split ends,’ says Clarke.

Instead, she recommends using a hydrating product to help keep hair soft and conditioned while air-drying. Clarke is a fan of Living Proof Air-Dry Styler, which contains hemisqualane for moisture that won’t weigh down fine strands. You can also experiment with a nourishing hair oil such as Moroccanoil Treatment, which is brimming with omega 6 for deep hydration.

In the evenings, Dr Adel recommends wearing a silk or satin-lined scarf or bonnet to prevent friction and static as you sleep.

Photograph: (getty images)

4.Use a rich conditioner

Replenish lost moisture with cocooning hair masks and treatments. Clark recommends incorporating keratin-based formulas to restore strength, while Clarke namechecks amino acids to increase hair’s hydrophobicity (this ultimately helps to lock in moisture), and hemisqualane to seal the cuticles so locks appear silkier.

ELLE Edit: Autumn Buys For Grey Hair

L'Oreal Professionnel Silver Shampoo

£20 AT LOOKFANTASTIC

Goldwell Rich Repair 60 Sec Treatment

£14 AT LOOKFANTASTIC

Jo Nova Sleek Hair Remedy Mist

£49 AT JONOVA.CO.UK

Living Proof Scalp Care Density Serum

£54 AT SPACE NK

5. Never skip heat protection

Ideally, try not to overstyle your hair with heated tools. ‘This can leave hair broken, dry, and even discoloured,’ says Clark. But, if you must use them (and most of us do prefer to), shield your strands with a heat protector, even if you’re just running a hairdryer through it. Look for one with hydrating, frizz-managing qualities to ease flyaways.

6. Consider a pollution-shield

There’s a reason why some may find their greys looking lacklustre. ‘Grey hair is more porous meaning there is less natural protection from environmental factors (such as urban pollution) than with pigmented hair. This can be what causes a lack of shine or discolouration,’ Clarke explains.

Formulas such as Grow Gorgeous Defence Anti-Pollution Leave-In Spray or Trepadora Babbassu Quench Heat Protection Foam deliver hydration and protection against both heat tools and environmental damage.

7. Use a gloss

As a finishing touch, a small amount of hair oil will add extra shine to your greys but a glossing treatment delivers lustre that lasts. At-home glosses such as L'Oréal Elvive Dream Lengths Wonder Water and Living Proof High Shine Gloss promise instant results. You can also use a semi-permanent conditioning tint such as Shrine Drop It to revive the colour of your greys.

Read the original article on ELLE UK.